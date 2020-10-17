Gravel pit controversy in Spring Prairie could be headed to court

Asphalt Contractors had previously told town officials that the property was to be leased from two families.

Fredrich approached the town with his claim for damages through WSPR Enterprise LLC, a company that Fredrich registered with the state last year, at one point using the name Wide Open Enterprises LLC. The company is based at W1966 Spring Prairie Road.

The company is represented by Elkhorn attorney Lisle Blackbourn, who could not be reached for comment.

In a notice of claim filed with the town dated Sept. 9, the company calculates that the gravel pit would have paid $1.99 a ton for 12 million tons of gravel over 20 years, or a total of $23.9 million.

The claim seeks payment from the town of “damages for loss of the benefit.”

Bolfert said the three-member town board was unanimous in voting to deny the claim, setting up the potential for a lawsuit and a court fight over the gravel pit.

Bolfert said the town has insurance to cover any possible losses. But he also voiced confidence that the town can defend its decision to block the gravel pit development.

“We had very good reasons,” he said. “I think we’re on pretty good ground.”