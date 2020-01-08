You are the owner of this article.
Gravel pit in Spring Prairie back before the plan commission
Robert Kordus and neighbor Jeff Konz in Spring Prarie

Robert Kordus, left, and his son Robert Kordus Jr., center, both of Asphalt Contractors Inc., explain their gravel pit proposal last summer to neighbor Jeff Konz during a public meeting at Spring Prairie Town Hall.

 File photo, Regional News

SPRING PRAIRIE — After six months of delays, a proposed new gravel pit to supply construction sites in the region is back in front of town planners here.

The Spring Prairie plan commission is scheduled Jan. 16 to consider a 260-acre gravel pit proposed by Asphalt Contractors Inc. near the intersection of state Highway 120 and Highway 11.

The plan commission meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the town hall, N6097 Highway 120.

Neighbors and other area residents have voiced opposition to the proposal out of fear that the gravel pit would bring noise, dust and other disruption to the rural community north of Lake Geneva.

Proponents say the gravel pit would meet a need for raw materials at construction sites throughout the region.

Asphalt Contractors presented its proposal last summer — seeking a rezoning of farmland and permits from the town — but the company then asked for more time to complete its application.

The controversy also led to the resignation of Town Chairman Don Henningfeld.

Once plan commission members reach a decision, they will issue a recommendation to the three-member town board, which will have the final say on the gravel pit.

