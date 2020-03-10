Gravity waves & black holes: Learn about astrophysics March 16, 19

TOWN OF LYONS — Curious about the cosmos? Desperate for discussions about the bending of space and time?

Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) is hosting events March 16 and 19 involving the stars and humanity’s relationship with the universe.

Both events are at the conference center in Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

On March 16, the public can attend the talk “Einstein, Gravity Waves, and the Future of Yerkes Observatory” at 6:30 p.m.

The talk is held in conjunction with an international collaborative meeting of scientists studying gravitational waves.

At 8 p.m., there will be a series of shorter talks focused on topics relating to gravitational waves. The talks are free to the public.

More than 300 scientists, including those from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) and Virgo, the European equivalent organization, will attend an international scientific meeting March 16 through 19 at Grand Geneva.

Scientists from this group will lead the public discussion and present the latest information and answer questions.