Group forms to stop development near Yerkes

Two former trustees also spoke during the July 22 meeting, urging the current board to gather more information on the kinds of structures that can built on the proposed lots before approving the comprehensive plan amendment.

Johnson said if the residential development is blocked, she would like to see the land either purchased or donated and turned into a public park.

Jeremy Manier, a spokesman for the University of Chicago, said in an emailed statement that proposed rezoning of the lakefront parcel into residential lots reflects a balanced use of the land. The proposal, which allows three single-family homes for 8 acres of land, is a low density development compared to neighboring lakefront properties.

“The history of Williams Bay shows that private homeowners can be exceptional stewards of the land,” Manier said in the statement. “Replacing the current institutional property with three low-density, single-family parcels would help to better maintain the land and prevent shoreline erosion, by owners who will care for the grounds.”

In the statement Manier also noted the financial benefits the residential development would have for both the village in tax revenues and for the Yerkes Future Foundation.