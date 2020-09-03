Group forms to stop development near Yerkes

WILLIAMS BAY – A recently organized group of concerned citizens has formed to stop future residential development of about 9 acres of forested lakefront property adjacent to the Yerkes Observatory campus which is owned by the University of Chicago.
The Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront group formed at the end of July in response to a request by the University of Chicago, which owns the property, to amend the village’s comprehensive plan to allow for future residential development on the land.
To prevent residential development on the land, the group may even present the village board with a petition for direct legislation, which would be deliberated by the village board and move to a public vote if denied.
The university held onto the 9 acres of undeveloped woodland after it donated the Yerkes Observatory building and about 48-acres of surrounding property to the Yerkes Future Foundation on May 1.
The Yerkes Future Foundation is a non-profit made up of local entrepreneurs and community leaders with the goal of preserving the Yerkes Observatory and reopening the facility to the public after it was shuttered in October 2018.
When the University of Chicago announced it would donate the observatory building and property to the foundation in March, university officials said that a portion of the lakefront property sales will be donated to the Yerkes Future Foundation to assist with costs relating to renovating and operating the facility.
The exact portion the foundation would receive after the sale has not been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement between the foundation and university.
To allow for future residential development on the lakefront property, the University of Chicago is in the process of requesting an amendment to the Williams Bay comprehensive plan, which would allow for a zoning change for the lot, which is currently classified under a parks and institution zoning code.
After the university sells the lakefront property, the lots would likely be developed by private homeowners.
In the university’s application for amending the comprehensive plan, a survey map indicated the lakefront property would be broken into three residential lots, which could not be subdivided, with one home on each of the lots. A public easement connecting Constance Blvd. to the lakefront would be maintained.
The amendment was considered during a July 22 village board meeting where trustees decided to table a decision while the village gathered more information on the proposed development. Board members also expressed an interest in having more public comment on the property development before future considerations.
Sandy Johnson, Williams Bay resident and director of the Williams Bay Arts Alliance, said she started the Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront Group to prevent the deforestation of one of the few remaining, if not the last, untouched lot of lakefront property remaining on Geneva Lake.
She said while she values the preservation of the Yerkes Observatory, which would receive a portion of the lakefront property sales, she feels it is possible to save both the observatory and the woodland.
“We don’t have to sacrifice our father for our mother, we can save them both,” she said.
Johnson said the land is a valuable community resource because it is one of the last remaining woodlands on the lakefront and because there may be archaeological remnants on the land which could provide valuable knowledge on the area’s former Native American population.
She added that while it would be a large benefit for the Yerkes Future Foundation to receive a portion of the property sales, she believes the foundation would receive enough public support and be able to fund raise enough to maintain the observatory without the university donation.
Johnson said she is in the process of developing a petition for direct legislation to prevent an amendment to the village’s comprehensive plan if it receives enough public support and is approved by the board.
The group will need to gather about 200 signatures for the petition to be presented to the village board, according to Johnson. If the board rejects the petition, the public will have the chance to vote on the amendment publicly and can pass if it receives a majority of the votes.
She said if the petition went on to a public vote, she is certain there would be public support to not amend the comprehensive plan.
“If it goes to public ballot, they won’t be able to develop that land,” she said. “The people don’t want it.”
Johnson said she received 200 signatures within a single day for a separate petition against the amendment, but doesn’t think the original petition will hold the same legal weight as a petition for direct legislation.
Several members of the public spoke out against the plan amendment during the July 22 meeting, conducted via Zoom.
Kenosha Public Museum director Dan Joyce said during public comment that the lakefront property may hold historically valuable remnants of Native American groups which may have camped or established trading posts on the property.
With little undeveloped lakefront property remaining on the lake, he said conducting an archaeological survey of the property may be one of the last chances to learn about historic groups that used to live in the area.
Two former trustees also spoke during the July 22 meeting, urging the current board to gather more information on the kinds of structures that can built on the proposed lots before approving the comprehensive plan amendment.
Johnson said if the residential development is blocked, she would like to see the land either purchased or donated and turned into a public park.
Jeremy Manier, a spokesman for the University of Chicago, said in an emailed statement that proposed rezoning of the lakefront parcel into residential lots reflects a balanced use of the land. The proposal, which allows three single-family homes for 8 acres of land, is a low density development compared to neighboring lakefront properties.
“The history of Williams Bay shows that private homeowners can be exceptional stewards of the land,” Manier said in the statement. “Replacing the current institutional property with three low-density, single-family parcels would help to better maintain the land and prevent shoreline erosion, by owners who will care for the grounds.”
In the statement Manier also noted the financial benefits the residential development would have for both the village in tax revenues and for the Yerkes Future Foundation.
Manier also addressed an inaccuracy on the original STOWL petition posted on it’s Facebook page, which stated that the development involves private land. While an easement available to the public is on the lakefront property, it is also owned by the landowner, the University of Chicago. He added that since the beginning of discussions with the village, the university has planned to preserve the footpath with a pedestrian easement.
To end the statement, Manier said the University of Chicago believes the proposal is in the best interest of both the village and the Yerkes Future Foundation.
“The University is confident that this proposal offers the best opportunity to bring benefits to the community and the Yerkes Future Foundation, while preserving the area’s natural beauty and contributing to the long-term stewardship of this portion of the lakefront,” he said.
Dianna Colman, director of the Yerkes Future Foundation, said the foundation is not involved with the sale of the property, nor the university’s request to amend the village’s comprehensive plan.
Due to a non-disclosure agreement, Colman said she is unable to discuss how the Yerkes Future Foundation would be effected by not receiving a portion of the lakefront property sale if the university was unable to sell the land for residential development.
“The agreement between the University of Chicago and the Yerkes Future Foundation is bound legally to be confidential,” she said. “We can’t discuss donations or anything like that.”
