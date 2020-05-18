Groups serving the disabled face new challenges during pandemic

Business and organization closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have impacted people throughout the region.
Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, teachers adjust to remote learning, and farmers are dealing with surplus crop for which there is no demand.
But few have stopped to consider the unique issues that these closures and disruptions present to the special needs community — children and adults living with disabilities.
For many in the special needs community, closures mean difficulty navigating online learning platforms, a lack of in-person guidance from teachers, separation from peers, and limited access to institutional resources like physical therapy.
Matthew Conrardy, the principal of Lakeland School in Elkhorn, said many students rely on individualized learning assistance, which can be difficult to offer remotely.
Lakeland School provides a tailored curriculum and other services to students with special needs from throughout Walworth County.
“It’s a challenge, because our students benefit the most from face-to-face instruction with the modifications and accommodations that can be implemented into their daily learning,” Conrardy said. “They excel with structure and consistency, and it’s just not conducive to a distant learning platform.”
For parents, Conrardy said assisting their children with courses at the same level they receive at school can be an arduous task, especially as they juggle work, home life and other struggles resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The school, which is available to students from all 15 school districts throughout the county, has been working with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department to distribute laptops and paper materials to families as needed, ensuring they have access to the school’s remote learning platform.
Despite the challenges of working remotely with students, Conrardy said his staff has done great work in ensuring families get what they need.
“The one constant with this, which I’m very proud to say, is that our staff has done an incredible job of keeping the line of communication open to the parents and guardians,” he said.
Inspiration Ministries, a faith-based residential provider serving adults with disabilities near Williams Bay, is another institution facing challenges during the public health crisis.
Inspiration Ministries president Erik Barber said the organization’s facilities have been closed to the public besides medical personnel, who are screened before entering.
With visitors restricted and residents either released from their jobs or reluctant to put themselves at risk for work, Barber said some in the facility feel restless from the limited contact.
“Certainly there is tension, things are frustrating, and they’re harder than they’ve ever been,” Barber said. “But we have a great team that’s really pulling together to make this happen.”
Barber said because many residents are susceptible to the virus, staff members have been diligent about implementing prevention measures to keep infection out of the building.
In addition to closing to the public, staff and residents wear face masks in common areas and wash their hands frequently. Many communal games and activities have also been scaled back to reduce social interactions as well.
Residents are even broken up into groups that rotate in the dining hall for meals, so everyone is not gathered at once.
A lack of in-person interaction has made services like physical therapy difficult to provide to special needs individuals as well.
Without appearing in person, Lakeland students relying on physical or occupational therapy are navigating exercises at home with what equipment can be loaned to them.
Conrardy said the school’s nine therapists have been busy conducting sessions over videoconferencing, loaning equipment to families and even sharing bicycles for outdoor recreation. But those measures are just not the same as in-person instruction.
“A lot of the respite care they would depend on during the regular weeks are not the same, so they’re having to make a lot of sacrifices,” he said.
At Inspiration Ministries, Barber said the facility’s therapy service, Genesis Rehabilitations, is not currently operating, after a survey of residents determined no one in the building required physical or occupational therapy.
Although Barber said Genesis Rehabilitations has its own protections against the virus, it was decided to discontinue the services out of precaution.
“We’re hoping as the weeks pass to reconsider that, but because of the status of our residents and their needs, we’re airing on the side of caution, as there isn’t an immediate need for those therapy services to continue now,” he said.
Coronavirus closures and protections have also presented unique difficulties to the region’s deaf community.
Brian Lievens, high school principal of the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, said students living in on-campus dorms have been moved back home, and classes have been moved to digital platforms.
He said even though students are still able to interact with teachers through text and by using videoconferencing platforms from the Delavan school, delays or glitches in video feeds can make communicating through American Sign Language difficult.
“With any type of technology, there are always some barriers; nothing is ever perfect,” he said. “We try to get through it and modify as much as we can.”
He added that the deaf community is one that enjoys gathering together for clubs, activities, events or just to communicate, and that the closures have impacted students and teachers alike socially.
“We miss the students, and the students miss being at school,” he said. “They miss those interactions, and so do the staff. We miss being around each other.”
Dean Kelly, an advocate and member of the Southern Lake Association of the Deaf, said the widespread use of face masks can make communicating difficult.
In addition to hand signs, sign language relies on facial expressions and emotions to communicate.
Having the majority of one’s face covered with a mask can make the emotion behind hand signs difficult to read, according to Kelly. For those who rely on lip reading, the masks pose an even larger hurdle, he added.
Deaf individuals throughout the county who need to go into hospitals for their own medical reasons or to check on the status of loved ones have also found it challenging to find sign language interpreters to accompany them because they are afraid of being exposed to the coronavirus, according to Kelly. Because of this, they need to communicate with paper and pencil, which can be time consuming when speaking with busy doctors.
Kelly also said the Southern Lakes Association of the Deaf would generally meet every month, and that having to cancel the gatherings has been a social blow to the entire community.
He added that despite the community’s ability to adapt to social distancing practices, nothing will compare to in-person interaction. For now, he said, there is little to be done than wait for things to return to normal.
“We just have to accept the way it is now,” he said.
Walworth County Fair 1
Walworth County Fair 2
Walworth County Judging
Walworth County Fair 4
Walworth County Fair 5
Walworth County Fair 6
Fair rides, one of the favorite attractions of the Walworth County Fair
Walworth County Fair 8
Walwoth County Fair 9
Walworth County Fair 10
Walworth County Fair 11
Walworth County Fair 12
Walworth County Fair 13
Walworth County Fair 14
Walworth County Fair 15
Walworth County Fair 16
Walworth County Fair 17
Walworth County Fair 18
Walworth County Fair 19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.