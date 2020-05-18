Groups serving the disabled face new challenges during pandemic

“With any type of technology, there are always some barriers; nothing is ever perfect,” he said. “We try to get through it and modify as much as we can.”

He added that the deaf community is one that enjoys gathering together for clubs, activities, events or just to communicate, and that the closures have impacted students and teachers alike socially.

“We miss the students, and the students miss being at school,” he said. “They miss those interactions, and so do the staff. We miss being around each other.”

Dean Kelly, an advocate and member of the Southern Lake Association of the Deaf, said the widespread use of face masks can make communicating difficult.

In addition to hand signs, sign language relies on facial expressions and emotions to communicate.

Having the majority of one’s face covered with a mask can make the emotion behind hand signs difficult to read, according to Kelly. For those who rely on lip reading, the masks pose an even larger hurdle, he added.