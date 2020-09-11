Guest column: Lake task force looks back on a successful first year

Interested in volunteering? If you are interested in devoting some of your time and talent to preserving Geneva Lake, please contact Karen Yancey at glc@genevalakeconservancy.org .

“Keeping It Blue” is written by Geneva Lake Task Force members to inform and educate the public about water quality and other issues impacting Geneva Lake and how the public can help to address them. Comments and questions can be sent to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org.

Mark Lillie is president of the Geneva Lake Association and a member of the task force, now known as the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake.