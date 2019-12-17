Guest columnist: Building a home Wisconsin-style

“This wood was solid oak, every stick of it was all prepared from the trunks and limbs of trees felled for the purpose in the surrounding woods, cut to the required length, and split to usable size. There must have been twenty-thousand of these sticks in the pile that Williams prepared for the building, as a little study of their number per cubic foot of the walls, and the dimensions of the walls themselves, will demonstrate. They were used as nearly like so many bricks as possible, laid close together, packed tightly, and solidly mortared in.

“In the longer side walls of the house, the wood was laid parallel with the wall line. In the front and rear walls, it was laid in the same direction as in the side walls, making the walls fourteen inches thick, the length of the sticks. The windows accordingly were set in casements fourteen inches deep, as are the doors. While it is not known, it would seem certain that forms must have been used to hold the successive layers of wood and mortar in place while the mortar set at least. Otherwise, it would hardly have been possible to hold such materials in place and in the excellent wall alignment, which Williams succeeded in giving them. The floor of the second story was laid on beams set in the fourteen-inch-thick walls, while through the floors from the front to the rear walls ran iron rods, fastened with iron plates on the outside of each wall, to hold the whole more strongly together.