Guest columnist: Building a home Wisconsin-style

WILLIAMS BAY — As the settlers arrived, shelters were important for survival in the wilderness of the west. Often, the shelters they built resembled the homes they left behind in the East or their countries in the Old World. An unusual building style found in the Wisconsin Territory, especially in Door County and Walworth County, was called “stovewood” construction.
What is stovewood construction? This type of construction is also known as stackwall, cordwood, and wood block. In this type of construction, buildings have walls made of logs cut to the traditional 14 inches used in wood stoves. Where this type of construction originated is up for debate. Some historians think it was brought to America by Scandinavian immigrants during the first half of the 19th century, while others believe the origins of stovewood construction began in early Canadian logging camps.
Richard W.E. Perrin wrote in “The Architecture of Wisconsin” (1967) that the construction of a conventional log structure “involved felling, hewing, lifting, and joining timbers which might average 300 pounds apiece if conifer, 500 pounds if oak.”
He continued: “The cutting and placing of such structural units required at least four strong, skilled men. A stovewood wall, on the other hand, could be built by a single, relatively unskilled person, with even the children being able to carry small chunks of wood, which would seldom have weighed more than 10 pounds, and generally less.”
Three stovewood structures are known to have stood in our area of the county. One was at the old Douglass gristmill and sawmill at Fontana, which had been built about 1850 by Carlos Lavalette Douglass. The mills operated until 1893, and stood for about 20 years longer. In 1984, the owners of the old Douglass home discovered the original portion of the home was built using stovewood while doing interior restoration. The exterior of the house is rough stucco. Today, the building houses the Geneva Lake Conservancy on Mill Street in Fontana. The other two stood along Delavan Road, today known as Theatre Road.
The Rev. Dr. Paul B. Jenkins, Williams Bay resident and author of “The Book of Lake Geneva” (1922), wrote about one of the stovewood structures along Delavan Road in 1923. The house had been built in 1848 by David Williams, an early settler in the area who had come from Allegany County, New York, and who was a direct descendant of Roger Williams of Puritan fame.
David Williams chose a tract of 160 acres midway between Delavan Lake and Geneva Lake. The farm, like most of the surrounding area, was densely covered with oak trees. Williams decided to build his stovewood house on a low knoll, some 75 feet from the road, and about 1.25 miles south of East Delavan. From the upper story, the house had a commanding view.
In the words of Dr. Jenkins: “The remarkable feature about the house is it was constructed entirely of stove-wood. That is to say, instead of brick or stone, Williams prepared with infinite labor an immense amount of wood, cut, sawed, and split into sticks fourteen inches in length, exactly such sticks as are used for kitchen cook-stove fires.
“This wood was solid oak, every stick of it was all prepared from the trunks and limbs of trees felled for the purpose in the surrounding woods, cut to the required length, and split to usable size. There must have been twenty-thousand of these sticks in the pile that Williams prepared for the building, as a little study of their number per cubic foot of the walls, and the dimensions of the walls themselves, will demonstrate. They were used as nearly like so many bricks as possible, laid close together, packed tightly, and solidly mortared in.
“In the longer side walls of the house, the wood was laid parallel with the wall line. In the front and rear walls, it was laid in the same direction as in the side walls, making the walls fourteen inches thick, the length of the sticks. The windows accordingly were set in casements fourteen inches deep, as are the doors. While it is not known, it would seem certain that forms must have been used to hold the successive layers of wood and mortar in place while the mortar set at least. Otherwise, it would hardly have been possible to hold such materials in place and in the excellent wall alignment, which Williams succeeded in giving them. The floor of the second story was laid on beams set in the fourteen-inch-thick walls, while through the floors from the front to the rear walls ran iron rods, fastened with iron plates on the outside of each wall, to hold the whole more strongly together.
“Upon its completion, the house stood for several years without any further changes to the outside, but when sawn lumber became available, it was eventually clapboarded and trimmed with moldings, cornices, and other accoutrements of simple Greek revival style.”
The outside covering, of course, completely concealed the unique construction of the house, and it was not until many years later that with the ravages of time and the abandonment of the building as a residence, a few clapboards fell away, permitting the original wood and mortar of the walls to be seen in places. Dr. Jenkins made several attempts to save it, but without success.
In 1950, the building was taken down, but not before a specimen of the wall was carefully removed and crated by Dr. Georges Van Biesbroeck of Yerkes Observatory, a contemporary and friend of Dr. Jenkins, and, at the time, president of the Walworth County Historical Society. The wall section was donated to the Walworth County Historical Society and displayed in the Webster House Museum in Elkhorn.
It’s not surprising that settlers throughout Wisconsin utilized this type of architecture; the land was heavily wooded, the thick walls provided excellent insulating qualities, keeping the structure warmer in winter and cooler in summer.
Stovewood buildings built throughout Wisconsin have largely disappeared, including the known structures in Walworth County. However, stovewood structures still stand in Door County. Other examples of this type of architecture may still exist in Walworth County, hidden beneath layers of clapboards and shingles that camouflage their original appearance. We are fortunate that Dr. Jenkins documented this unusual house.
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”