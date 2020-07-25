Guest columnist: New York and Lake Geneva a study in contrasts during pandemic

It was a stark contrast to just the previous week, when Oakfire and all of the other restaurants in downtown Lake Geneva were flooded with patrons, and Champs was nose-to-elbow full of Illinoisians escaping their governor. And it was easily understood. Here in Lake Geneva, at that point, most people didn’t know anyone who’d been affected by COVID, and even fewer felt the need to protect themselves from a threat that seemed almost mythical.

In New York, friends were remarking that they were no longer going “the long way” back to their homes to get around the morgue trucks the federal government installed on the Upper East Side. Friends working in hospitals all over New York and New Jersey were still testing negative at every opportunity, as they hoped desperately to either take a day off from their hospital, or even to just touch a loved one for the first time in more than 100 days.

Everyone was still in shock following the first round of riots, and the subsequent destruction of the windows of many storied landmarks in the center of the city and all the way downtown. I walked and rode my bike everywhere, talking on the phone to friends at home as I documented the empty streets, the boarded-up windows. with my phone.