Guest columnist: New York and Lake Geneva a study in contrasts during pandemic

Editor’s note: Kate Gardiner, a former Lake Geneva-area resident and onetime summer intern at the Lake Geneva Regional News, usually lives in New York City. Because of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, she is back home on the farm — and writing this occasional series.
On my first day back in New York in the middle of June, a man in his 50s yelled at me and crossed the street for not wearing a mask. He’d just come out of Jeffrey’s Grocery, my favorite local watering hole and was presumably headed somewhere incredibly exciting to eat his classic BEC. (The only thing they have on the menu in the morning is a bacon egg and cheese sandwich).
I had my mask around my chin, and I was taking my first, desperately necessary sip of iced latte on my way to sit in either the Stonewall National Monument or on the Hudson River, depending on crowds, two of the only options for hanging out while social distancing and eating snacks.
In response to his comment — “This idiot isn’t wearing a mask,” was kind, by New York terms — I respectfully pulled my mask up, and said nothing as I continued my stroll, mask firmly in place until I arrived in my spray-painted circle on the edge of the Christopher Street pier. The interaction was embarrassing in its way, and enlightening. In three months, the culture of the city had changed to one of fear and panic, rather than the glorious, raw social openness that draws most people to New York from all over.
It was a stark contrast to just the previous week, when Oakfire and all of the other restaurants in downtown Lake Geneva were flooded with patrons, and Champs was nose-to-elbow full of Illinoisians escaping their governor. And it was easily understood. Here in Lake Geneva, at that point, most people didn’t know anyone who’d been affected by COVID, and even fewer felt the need to protect themselves from a threat that seemed almost mythical.
In New York, friends were remarking that they were no longer going “the long way” back to their homes to get around the morgue trucks the federal government installed on the Upper East Side. Friends working in hospitals all over New York and New Jersey were still testing negative at every opportunity, as they hoped desperately to either take a day off from their hospital, or even to just touch a loved one for the first time in more than 100 days.
Everyone was still in shock following the first round of riots, and the subsequent destruction of the windows of many storied landmarks in the center of the city and all the way downtown. I walked and rode my bike everywhere, talking on the phone to friends at home as I documented the empty streets, the boarded-up windows. with my phone.
“I’m expecting zombies at any moment,” I said to someone here as he listened to the utter confusion in my voice. “They could pop out and it would just seem … normal.”
Someone else reached out: “I see you’re back in the city. Can I come back yet, do you think? I absolutely have to leave my parents.”
“No,” I replied. “The city is too weird, and you’re safer up there. It’s not fun down here. This isn’t the city you know and love. This is not what brought us here.”
New York City without its people is absolutely eerie — a Lake Geneva without Geneva Lake. A city built on its entertainment districts and fine dining, destitute in a way that pulled on the heart strings.
I lasted about three weeks in isolation in my building, seeing people across carefully measured distances, or outside in backyards. I went to a dinner party wherein we all pre-screened one another via a WhatsApp group; the invite encouraged us to stay home if we were at all sick, and to make sure to tell everyone if we felt even mildly ill after we got home.
It was overstimulating — eight or so strangers in a backyard eating nachos made with Wisconsin cheddar I’d sent to my friend on a lark. “This is where I am,” I told him. “This is where I’m from.”
What New Yorkers are supposed to do for the next 18 months is unclear. We aren’t going to have a vaccine by then, and the rest of the country is starting to get sick. The numbers in Florida are staggering, and wearing masks has become a political statement instead of a logical, disease-related one.
Listening to Dr. Fauci’s advice is something that the liberals, or the elites, or the coastals or “all those other people,” do. But we are all at-risk, and eventually we are all going to either get it, or at least be personally affected by someone getting it.
My grandparents haven’t been out of their house since March. My parents no longer go to the gym, or hang out with their friends. My brother has no flights to fly, because his airline shut just about everything down. And even the thought of moving back to New York the way I usually do at the end of the summer seems foreign and stupid.
Lake Geneva has always been my plan for when the zombie apocalypse comes for us all. And now that it has, it still seems like the safest option. As long as we don’t invite the zombies to come get us.
Kate Gardiner is the founder and CEO of Grey Horse Communications, a creative agency based in New York City.
