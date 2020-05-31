Guest columnist: Walworth food pantry getting by during public health crisis

So where do we get it? Stores with empty shelves, and if they do have something, there are limits on how much you can purchase with often — but not always — no exceptions for food pantries. Government commodities have continued to be good, but our big supplier, Feeding America, has had issues. They send their trucks out to stores and factories for their regular pickups, and then find out that there is not much there. They have been our main source for things like frozen meat, which only would cost us 19 cents a pound. However, it has been almost two months since I have been able to order any beef or pork. It’s been a month now for poultry. Pizza is a popular item for people getting food from us, and is not always available. Even when ordered, I never know if it will actually show up on the pallet when I arrive in Milwaukee. Many ordered items are just not on the pallets.