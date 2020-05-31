Guest columnist: Walworth food pantry getting by during public health crisis

WALWORTH — As I am writing this, we have just finished what I call “Weekend #9” since this virus fiasco started, and now — because of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling — things in Wisconsin are finally starting to open up again.
I am the director of the Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry located in Walworth. Our area of responsibility includes the towns and rural areas of Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay and most of Linn Township. That covers an area of roughly 100 square miles. I would like to pass on to you some recent events concerning our food pantry. Similar stories are happening all over our state and many others.
First, I need to establish a baseline for what follows. You need to understand that very few people go to a food pantry because they want to. It is the most humiliating thing that many of them have ever done. Some openly show it more than others, but it can be a very difficult thing for them to do. I’ve talked with many people that have returned after being gone for a while, smiling with a strong sense of pride telling me what they had been doing to not have to come to the pantry.
With all of that in mind, I’d like to go on record stating some aspects about what the mainstream media has been reporting on that should be clarified. You have seen pictures and videos of lines to pantries and food banks in states like Texas and California being a mile or more long. You have not seen that depicted in Wisconsin, northern Illinois or even Oregon, because our numbers are down, not up.
Down? Yes. The numbers at our pantry have been down about 30% from what we normally see, and some other pantries in the areas I mentioned are down 50%. In addition, we are finding at our pantry about half the people that do show up have never been to our pantry before or have not been there for a long time. It is very subjective and impossible to measure, but what I have also been seeing is that for these families, the “need” for help has been substantially higher than what we have previously experienced.
But, overall, the numbers are down. Why? In talking with others from all the areas listed, there is an agreement that three factors are in play.
1. Every citizen got a stimulus check for $1,200 and their children got $500.
2. Families in the WIC program saw huge increases in their monthly benefits. Someone getting only $15 a month went to over $200 a month.
3. Anyone getting unemployment checks receives an additional $600 a week from Uncle Sam. Six-hundred dollars a week equates to a full-time job paying $15 an hour. And that is on top of whatever your unemployment check is. Many unemployed people are getting paid more now than when they were working.
So yes, numbers are down. That’s part of the good news. The not-so-good part is that you may have noticed that the food supply chain has been severely damaged and it is going to take time for it to heal. Our numbers may be down, but we still have families coming to us in dire need of food.
So where do we get it? Stores with empty shelves, and if they do have something, there are limits on how much you can purchase with often — but not always — no exceptions for food pantries. Government commodities have continued to be good, but our big supplier, Feeding America, has had issues. They send their trucks out to stores and factories for their regular pickups, and then find out that there is not much there. They have been our main source for things like frozen meat, which only would cost us 19 cents a pound. However, it has been almost two months since I have been able to order any beef or pork. It’s been a month now for poultry. Pizza is a popular item for people getting food from us, and is not always available. Even when ordered, I never know if it will actually show up on the pallet when I arrive in Milwaukee. Many ordered items are just not on the pallets.
They can’t give us things if they simply do not exist. Whenever possible, I load up as much as I can. For many of us, a rewarding part-time volunteer effort has turned into a stressful full-time job.
On the positive side, we are receiving incredible over-the-top support from all over the community. The financial donations have been unreal, and I’ll give an example at the end on what we have been doing with them. Some short stories on what people have been doing for us:
One high school student from Big Foot High School and another group of students from Williams Bay held excellent impromptu food drives in their areas.
The Fontana Police Department held a big food drive for us.
Sadly — boy, I really enjoyed going there — St. Bens had to quickly cancel their Friday Lent fish fries. They had freezers full of frozen cod, french fries/potato cakes, green beans, etc., that they were stuck with. We gave them a donation to purchase it all from them.
An employee at a local food store purchased and gave us 63 one-pound packages of ground beef. Without him, we would have been out of ground beef by now. I should add that the local FFA also gave us 25 one-pound packages of ground beef.
A local 4-H club is raising a hog for us and somehow managed to get it on the schedule for processing the first of September. They are taking care of all the costs. All of the meat processing plants in our area — maybe the whole country — are booked solid until September. Farmers are slaughtering and disposing of all kinds of hogs, beef and chickens, because there is no place to process them. Yet store shelves are empty or with limits on what you can buy. Earlier I mentioned how damaged the food supply chain is. This is just one example of that.
These were just some examples of the incredibly fantastic support we have been getting from our community. There are many many more. I could write a book.
It would be remiss of me not to also mention the many volunteers — some new — that have working so hard to keep things on track.
We’ll get through this. A big mega thank you to the whole community. We really do live in a very special area.
Jack Meredith is director of Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry in Walworth.
