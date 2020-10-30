Guide to trick-or-treat hours and safety precautions for 2020

Communities in the Lake Geneva region are making plans to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some municipalities, however, are encouraging trick-or-treaters or homeowners to take extra precautions to guard against spreading germs during the pandemic.

Lake Geneva: The city of Lake Geneva trick-or-treat hours will be noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. The city has announced no restrictions or guidelines related to coronavirus.

Bloomfield: The village of Bloomfield has trick-or-treat hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Town of Lyons: The Town of Lyons plans trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, but no times have been announced yet. The town board is scheduled Oct. 12 to discuss the matter.

Town of Geneva: Trick-or-treat hours were scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. The town clerk said door-to-door visits are discouraged, but if children participate, please make sure they were face masks.