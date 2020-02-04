Habitat looking for construction volunteers

Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County is seeking to add depth to its construction team both in planning and on the job site.

Construction Committee members are needed to manage the construction process, customize the home design, solicit bids, mobilize volunteers and materials and direct field supervision.

Broad familiarity with construction specialties such as excavation, concrete, carpentry, roofing, plumbing, electric and HVAC is beneficial. The committee meets two or three times a month through the building process, typically in the evening.

Construction supervisors are also needed on the site to oversee subcontractors and direct volunteers in basic construction techniques and safety. Volunteer build days are typically Saturdays, while subcontractors prefer week days.

Supervisors rotate as different build phases occur. The role of a Habitat construction supervisor is that of a trainer, and less of a worker, though carpentry skills are critical. Stipends will be considered.

Habitat in Walworth County is looking to fill these roles as soon as possible as the planning and coordinating of the spring build in Bloomfield has begun. Plans are complete and the permit is in hand. The home building process will officially begin in spring 2020.

