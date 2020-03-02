Hackmatack looking to increase connection in Lake Geneva

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I would like to expand that because we are a bi-state refuge,” Boonstra said. “The next step is to approach Wisconsin schools to get them engaged and visit the refuge, and I think there is an opportunity to do that.”

Yancey said that the conservancy plans on working with the refuge to involve the schools in any opportunity.

“We would really like to have the resources to do more with Badger and schools in Bloomfield and Genoa City to make the kids aware of Hackmatack,” Yancey said. “Right now we have one preserve that is open to the public in Wisconsin, so our role is to expand the amount of protected lands.”

Boonstra would like to expand his reach in the Lake Geneva community because he thinks many people don’t realize the refuge is in their backyard.

A citizen group called Friends of Hackmatack has provided financial and volunteer support to the refuge.

“We talked to a lot of them about the value the refuge could bring to the citizens of the region, the people who have an interest for the love of the land but with also providing sense of place and identity with one that could be lost if we aren’t careful with land decisions in the future,” Friends of Hackmatack member Steve Byers said.