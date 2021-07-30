Hair salon to move into former Fleming's store in downtown Lake Geneva

A new hair salon and clothing store is set to move into the former location of an Irish store that was in business for more than 40 years.

Lucca Lifestyle and Style Studio is set to locate in the former Fleming’s Ltd. store, 711 W. Main St., in downtown Lake Geneva by the end of the summer.

A sign in the building’s window states, “Another Brick & Mortar Home and Outdoor Design Project.”

Thomas George, co-owner of Brick & Mortar, said he and his wife, Katherine George, decided to take over the building because they felt the former Fleming’s store would be a good location for Lucca Lifestyle and Style Studio.

Lucca’s Locks hair salon currently is located in the back of one of the George’s other businesses, Bloomingbyrds clothing store, 755 W. Main St.

George said with the amount of business that the salon has received during the past year, they feel it is in need of additional space. He said they are assisting the salon owner with the move.

“Lucca’s business has grown,” George said. “We anticipated it would grow, but we just didn’t anticipate that it would grow as fast as it did.”