Happenings: Safe Thanksgiving options, holiday events big on light displays

Happy Thanksgiving!
Those looking to avoid the stress of cooking a Thanksgiving meal can find dining options at the following locations on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there likely will be social distancing, masks and buffets where food is plated by staff. Check with each establishment for more information.
The Abbey Resort’s 240 West is hosting a buffet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The resort is located at 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost is $45.95 for adults, $14.95 ages 4 to 12. Visit theabbeyresort.com for menu and more information.
A family-style feast of turkey, ham and classic Thanksgiving sides is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Grandview Restaurant at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Call 262-248-5690 to reserve, or to place a pickup order. Visit genevainn.com to order online and for more information.
Throughout the day, there are various meal specials at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Four-course brunches are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Geneva ChopHouse; and noon to 2:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom. Visit grandgeneva.com for menus. Ages 13 and older $65, 6 to 12 $25, 3 to 5 $12, 2 and younger complimentary with adult.
Dinner specials are 4 to 9 p.m., Grand Café; and 5:30 to 9 p.m. at both Ristorante Brissago and Geneva ChopHouse. Visit grandgeneva.com for menus. Ages 13 and older $35, 6 to 12 $15, 3 to 5 $10, 2 and younger complimentary with adult.
For reservations at any Grand Geneva restaurant, call 262-249-4788.
A buffet-style feast is scheduled from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Frontier Restaurant, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Adults: $42.95. Ages 4 to 12: $16.95. Ages 3 and younger: free. Reservations recommended. Visit lakelawnresort.com or call 262-725-9155.
Holiday happenings
Santa is still coming to town this year, but it is doubtful that children will be sitting on his knee.
Area communities are hosting tree lightings, parades and other traditional holiday events, but with various tweaks and safety precautions in place.
Those looking for a change of location to take in some holiday brightness could venture to the Racine Zoo for its Wonderland of Lights Wednesdays through Sundays until Jan. 3, 2021.
Motorists do not leave their vehicles for the drive-through light display, entering from 200 Goold St., Racine. One of the displays is a seven-section waterfall, 22-by-28 feet in size.
Admission is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. Visit racinezoo.org for more details.
The Delavan Community Tree Lighting Ceremony is Friday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m. The Delavan-Darien High School Choir and alumni will be caroling in Phoenix Park. Santa is expected to arrive by Delavan fire truck at 6 p.m.
Breakfast With Santa is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Children can look at Santa while he works in his shop, a life-sized gingerbread house in the courtyard garden. Holiday craft packets, hayrides and a buffet with guests served by buffet attendants. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details. Reservations required. Call 262-725-9208.
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey Resort is Saturday, Nov. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Outside on the harbor lawn, there will be packaged holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa, hot cider stations, and other treats, plus holiday music and a screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Starting Sunday, Nov. 29, Santa will also be a guest during The Abbey’s Harborside Sunday Brunch at 240 West. Brunch dates continue Dec. 6, 13 and 20. All four brunches run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Duesterbeck Brewing Company’s Outdoor Christmas Market is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5. Located at N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn, the brewery’s market starts Dec. 4 at 10 a.m., and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Over 24 vendors and two food trucks will be there.
In Twin Lakes, Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is Dec. 4 through 6, featuring various activities. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6.
Most activities are at the Trader Brothers Mini Mall. Visit the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Facebook page for details.
The village’s tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 4, with carolers. Participants should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
An Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt is Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After party is at Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
The Lake Geneva Tree Lighting Ceremony is Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. Located at Flat Iron Park, the event includes live entertainment, storytelling, theater performers and a visit from Santa Claus. Visit the event Facebook page for details.
The Christmas Card Town Tree Lighting is Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m., in Elkhorn’s downtown square.
Let It Glow is Dec. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. A drive-through event featuring lighted displays, music and merriment for a half-mile through the grounds. Also features a Santa Station, and children can bring their letters to Santa. Visit the event Facebook page for more details.
The Badger High School Music Department’s Breakfast With Santa: The Drive-Thru Edition is Dec. 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Participants will enter the commons lot off Wells Street and follow the route to enjoy muffins, drop off pre-written letters to Santa, greet him with a wave and grab an at-home craft bag.
All the while, guests can tune into FM107.1 to listen to live performances by the Badger Music Department.
Fontana’s Judith and Wayne Rolfs are the featured authors for A Christmas Gift Book Signing Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Angelus Gift and Home, 325 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Judith has written over 20 books, ranging from mysteries and children’s fiction to nonfiction and inspirational works. Her husband, Wayne, has written two family inspiration books and one about golf.
Elkhorn’s Annual Christmas Card Town Parade is Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m., through downtown.
Also on Dec. 5, the lighted Christmas Parade Train featuring Santa Claus is riding from Mukwonago to East Troy.
The train is expected to depart from Elegant Farmer at 5:30 p.m. It should past by Army Lake Road at 5:50 p.m., St. Peter’s Road at 6 p.m., Byrnes Street at 6:15 p.m., Division Street at 6:25 p.m., and arrive at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, at 6:30 p.m.
The East Troy Fire Department will take Santa to Village Square Park to light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree for East Troy Lights.
The interactive holiday light show lasts from Dec. 5 to 31, with light shows every hour. Visit easttroylights.com to learn how to mock up your own light show for the display.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing everyone on a happy Noel and merry Christmas
Riviera lit up at night
Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main. St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole"
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker"
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St. has a cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books displayed in its window
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas and large cardboard holiday decorations
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts and Christmas figurines dresses in other clothing items
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St. decorated its window display with Santas, snowmen and other holiday-related items
