Happenings: Safe Thanksgiving options, holiday events big on light displays

Happy Thanksgiving!

Those looking to avoid the stress of cooking a Thanksgiving meal can find dining options at the following locations on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there likely will be social distancing, masks and buffets where food is plated by staff. Check with each establishment for more information.

The Abbey Resort’s 240 West is hosting a buffet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The resort is located at 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost is $45.95 for adults, $14.95 ages 4 to 12. Visit theabbeyresort.com for menu and more information.

A family-style feast of turkey, ham and classic Thanksgiving sides is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Grandview Restaurant at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Call 262-248-5690 to reserve, or to place a pickup order. Visit genevainn.com to order online and for more information.