Happy ending in scare at Riviera Beach

An emergency scare late Thursday afternoon at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva met with a happy ending.
Around 4:25 p.m., the Lake Geneva Water Safety Patrol placed a call to the Lake Geneva Fire Department according to Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson.
"We were asked to respond with rescue to check out somebody who they had pulled out of the water," he said. "They (Water Safety Patrol) had two lifeguards on the time so they ... were the ones to do the initial contact and then they asked us to check it out. He was conscious and breathing and checked out. Everything was okay."
Within 20-minutes, Moller-Gunderson said the 18-year-male subject was treated and released at the scene with no transport.
A beach attendant confirmed that a person was pulled from the lake but said they could not provide any further details.