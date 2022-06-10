 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Happy ending in scare at Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach on Memorial Day

Outside the Riviera at Riviera Beach, tourists flocked to the beach on Memorial Day as temperatures hit the high 80s.

 STEPHANIE JONES, Regional News

An emergency scare late Thursday afternoon at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva met with a happy ending.

Around 4:25 p.m., the Lake Geneva Water Safety Patrol placed a call to the Lake Geneva Fire Department according to Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson.

"We were asked to respond with rescue to check out somebody who they had pulled out of the water," he said. "They (Water Safety Patrol) had two lifeguards on the time so they ... were the ones to do the initial contact and then they asked us to check it out. He was conscious and breathing and checked out. Everything was okay."

Within 20-minutes, Moller-Gunderson said the 18-year-male subject was treated and released at the scene with no transport.

A beach attendant confirmed that a person was pulled from the lake but said they could not provide any further details.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Marilyn Monroe drag queens call on presidents to act on climate change