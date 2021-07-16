Harbor Freight Tools in Delavan now open

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Delavan and all of Walworth County,” store manager David Amariles said in a news release announcing the opening. “We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
The 20,800-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977. The family-owned company operates over 1,200 stores across the country. The Delavan store is the 18th Harbor Freight Tools store in Wisconsin.
