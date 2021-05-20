Harry's Place to reopen in downtown Lake Geneva, taken off market

After earlier listing Harry's Cafe on the market, the family announced this week that they have decided they are going to reopen the cafe.

Members of the Chironis family plan to continue to operate Harry's Cafe & Place, 808 W. Main St., after recently listing the business for sale for $1.5 million.

The family has owned the restaurant for about 98 years. The restaurant also has been known as Chicago Cafe and Geneva Restaurant.

George Chironis announced that the family plans to continue to operate the restaurant during the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, May 18, in which the family was seeking to renew the liquor licenses for the restaurant.

"That was a very difficult decision to make, especially with 98 years," Chironis said of listing the business for sale. "We delisted that listing, and we're excited to fully open especially during the summer and continue to meet the needs of the community. We've even talked to our real estate agent, and they said they will be the first ones in line to get breakfast and hopefully bloody Mary's."

The family initially decided to temporary close the restaurant in March 2020 because of the coronavirus.

