Harry's Place to reopen in downtown Lake Geneva, taken off market

After earlier listing Harry's Cafe on the market, the family announced this week that they have decided they are going to reopen the cafe.
Members of the Chironis family plan to continue to operate Harry's Cafe & Place, 808 W. Main St., after recently listing the business for sale for $1.5 million.
The family has owned the restaurant for about 98 years. The restaurant also has been known as Chicago Cafe and Geneva Restaurant.
George Chironis announced that the family plans to continue to operate the restaurant during the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, May 18, in which the family was seeking to renew the liquor licenses for the restaurant.
"That was a very difficult decision to make, especially with 98 years," Chironis said of listing the business for sale. "We delisted that listing, and we're excited to fully open especially during the summer and continue to meet the needs of the community. We've even talked to our real estate agent, and they said they will be the first ones in line to get breakfast and hopefully bloody Mary's."
The family initially decided to temporary close the restaurant in March 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Chironis said with the number of coronavirus cases decreasing and more people becoming vaccinated, the family is ready to re-open the business in the near future, although a date has not been announced.
"The stress of COVID is in the rear view mirror," Chironis said. "We just don't want to have the stress of the possibility of the nonrenewal of our license, and that's the next thing on our table."
Shortly after Chironis's announcement, the finance committee unanimously approved to renew a Class "B" fermented malt beverage liquor license and a Class "B" intoxicating liquor license for the business.
The liquor license renewals still have to be approved by the full city council.
The Chironis family started the business in 1923. Several well-known people have dined at the restaurant throughout its history including Al Capone, James Darren, Jerry Van Dyke and Red Buttons.
"It's a family-owned business," Chironis said. "If you've been there in the last 98 years, you would have run into one of us Chironis's operating the restaurant."
Chironis said operating the business has been difficult during the past year because of the coronavirus.
"We've gone through multiple recessions, and this latest one with COVID was probably the most difficult that we've encountered," he said.