Have you seen it? Starlink satellites spotted in night sky in Wisconsin

WALWORTH — A long string of moving lights resembling stars in luminosity have been sighted in recent weeks creeping across the sky before disappearing from view altogether.

These lights are not the lights of a massive alien mothership but a string of nearly 60 satellites launched into space by the company SpaceX, which is operated by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

To date the California-based company has launched about 360 satellites under its Starlink project. The goal of the project is to launch thousands of satellites to deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations it is not easily obtainable or available at all.

Multiple individuals throughout Walworth County have turned to social media sites for help in identifying the strange occurrence.

Multiple Village of Sharon residents reported seeing the Sitelink satellites Dec. 4 on the Sharon Resident forum Facebook page. One post received more than two dozen comments, some speculating about UFOs, some saying they had seen them too and some providing information about the Starlink project.

In response to the online discussions, Sharon Police Chief Brad Buchholz said he posted a link to a news article regarding the project to address any questions residents may have about the sightings.