 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazmat called to crash on Lake Geneva's Wrigley Drive
alert top story

Hazmat called to crash on Lake Geneva's Wrigley Drive

{{featured_button_text}}
Hazmat

The Walworth County Hazardous Material team was called to Wrigley Drive after a crash there on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. 

A semi turning into an alley in the 100 block of Wrigley Drive hit a dumpster, rupturing the truck's gas tank, according to Lake Geneva Police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hazmat was called to the scene to ensure gas didn't get into the storm sewer, which ultimately could end up in Geneva Lake. 

Wrigley Drive was temporarily shut down on Monday for the cleanup. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics