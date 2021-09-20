Hazmat called to crash on Lake Geneva's Wrigley Drive

The Walworth County Hazardous Material team was called to Wrigley Drive after a crash there on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

A semi turning into an alley in the 100 block of Wrigley Drive hit a dumpster, rupturing the truck's gas tank, according to Lake Geneva Police.

Hazmat was called to the scene to ensure gas didn't get into the storm sewer, which ultimately could end up in Geneva Lake.

Wrigley Drive was temporarily shut down on Monday for the cleanup.