'He had a heart of gold:' Lake Geneva city leader remembered

A former Lake Geneva city leader did not have an opportunity to celebrate his final birthday the way friends and family members had planned.
Barbara Dickman of Lake Geneva said friends and family members wanted to have a large celebration for her father Robert Meyerhofer’s 90th birthday, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans.
Instead, a parade of police cars and firetrucks in April drove past Meyerhofer’s house to make his 90th birthday special.
Dickman said the joy her father showed on his face while the police and fire vehicles drove by will be one of the lasting memories she will have of him.
“He loved that,” she said. “I had not seen a smile on him like that for a long time.”
Meyerhofer, whose public service in Lake Geneva included work on the police department, the fire department and the city council, died on June 12.
Meyerhofer served as a Lake Geneva alderman for 14 years during the late 1960s. He also a member of the Lake Geneva Fire Department from 1956 to 1989 and worked for the Lake Geneva Police Department reserve from 1960 to 2001.
He worked for the Wisconsin Southern Gas Co. for 38 years and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve for 37 years, retiring as a command sergeant major.
Meyerhofer served as a supervisor for Lake Geneva’s parking services department, and was a Boys Scout councilor for about 10 years.
Dickman said her father was a hard-working and caring person who enjoyed serving Lake Geneva.
“He gave an awful lot to the community,” she said. “He was very energetic. He enjoyed working with people of all ages.”
Meyerhofer’s son, Richard Meyerhofer, agreed that his father was a service-orientated person.
“He was well liked in the community,” Richard said. “Everybody knew my dad.”
Dickman said her father did not talk about his work or his service on the city council. She said he mostly focused on his family when he was home.
“He didn’t take his job home with him,” Dickman said. “It was kind of hush-hush.”
Richard Meyerhofer said his father also enjoyed traveling and fishing and deer hunting in northern Wisconsin and beyond.
“He made multiple trips to Alaska and up north,” Richard Meyerhofer said.
Carol Breckenfeld, who worked for Meyerhofer in the city parking department from 2003 to 2010, said he was a detail-orientated person who had a good sense of humor.
“Whatever he did, he did to the best of his ability,” Breckenfeld said.
Breckenfeld’s daughter, Rita Moore, who also worked for Meyerhofer in the parking department, said Meyerhofer set high standards for himself and his employees. But he treated everybody fairly.
“By all accounts, he looked like someone who would be grumpy,” Moore said. “But he had a heart of gold.”
Dickman said her father, who was born in the town of Lyons, worked a lot when she was a child. But he made time to take her and her brother fishing, camping and snowmobiling.
She said they would often spend Sunday evenings together watching the TV show “Bonanza.”
Dickman said she and her brother also helped her father campaign during his term on the Lake Geneva City Council.
Breckenfeld said she did not only consider Meyerhofer a supervisor, but also a friend. Every Friday morning, she and Meyerhofer had pastries and coffee together, and he talked about his military and law enforcement career. Meyerhofer retired from the parking department in 2010.
Moore, who now works as a 911 dispatcher for the Lake Geneva Police Department, credits Meyerhofer for her career choice.
Moore said she had originally planned to go into nursing, but decided to go into criminal justice instead. She said she had worked as a police officer for Lake Geneva and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside before becoming a dispatcher.
“He was so excited when I told him I was going into criminal justice,” Moore said. “He said, ‘You are capable and strong.’”
Moore said she had such high regard for Meyerhofer that she named her first-born son, Renly Robert Moore, with his middle name being in Meyerhofer’s honor.
Moore said she still has fond members of working with Meyerhofer in the parking department.
She recalled one morning when Meyerhofer was trying to make coffee, and he was screaming and yelling because the coffee machine was not working.
“He looked up and said, ‘Well, I can’t make coffee here, so I guess I’m going to have to go and buy it,’” she said.
Moore said when a coin was stuck in one of a city parking kiosk, she and Meyerhofer often made friendly wagers about what type of coin was stuck inside — with the loser of the bet buying milkshakes.
“I would usually win the bet, then we would go get milkshakes,” she said. “He knew how to have fun.”
Dickman said her father enjoyed working so much that she was never sure if he would retire.
“He would say, ‘I think I’m going to retire,’ but then he was back to work in a couple of days,” she said. “I don’t remember exactly when he retired, but it was past retirement age.”
Richard Meyerhofer said his father also had a love of animals and owned several dogs and horses throughout his lifetime.
Breckenfeld said Meyerhofer often had photographs of dogs on his desk.
“I knew we were going to be good friends when on one of the first days on the job, I saw pictures of his dogs lined up on his desk,” she said.
