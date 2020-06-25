'He had a heart of gold:' Lake Geneva city leader remembered

“Whatever he did, he did to the best of his ability,” Breckenfeld said.

Breckenfeld’s daughter, Rita Moore, who also worked for Meyerhofer in the parking department, said Meyerhofer set high standards for himself and his employees. But he treated everybody fairly.

“By all accounts, he looked like someone who would be grumpy,” Moore said. “But he had a heart of gold.”

Dickman said her father, who was born in the town of Lyons, worked a lot when she was a child. But he made time to take her and her brother fishing, camping and snowmobiling.

She said they would often spend Sunday evenings together watching the TV show “Bonanza.”

Dickman said she and her brother also helped her father campaign during his term on the Lake Geneva City Council.

Breckenfeld said she did not only consider Meyerhofer a supervisor, but also a friend. Every Friday morning, she and Meyerhofer had pastries and coffee together, and he talked about his military and law enforcement career. Meyerhofer retired from the parking department in 2010.

Moore, who now works as a 911 dispatcher for the Lake Geneva Police Department, credits Meyerhofer for her career choice.