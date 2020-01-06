Health clinic reports progress on nonprofit dental facility

Open Arms Executive Director Sara Nichols said: “Ever since Open Arms started dental services in 2015, we knew there were over 30,000 Walworth County residents in need to access dental services. It’s been our dream to gain community support to help us solve this big problem and help our neighbors in need.”

Open Arms Free Clinic is the only dental provider in Walworth County that serves people who are low-income and uninsured, as well as special populations who have Medicaid insurance.

The clinic is a volunteer-driven, donor-supported, community-based nonprofit organization with a mission to serve the health and wellness needs of the low-income and uninsured residents of Walworth County.

For those without the ability to pay, Open Arms Free Clinic is the only clinic of its kind in Walworth County, exclusively dedicated to providing both primary care to all of its patients, as well as supportive care to those with chronic disease. Since treating its first patient in December 2012, there have been close to 3,000 patients served with primary and specialty medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, lab and pharmaceutical assistance.

To learn more, visit Open ArmsFreeClinic.org.