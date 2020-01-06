Health clinic reports progress on nonprofit dental facility

ELKHORN — Open Arms Free Clinic raised $50,000 in private donations at the Seventh Annual Birthday Gala Dec. 6 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in the town of Lyons.
The funds will go toward the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation Challenge Grant, intended to expand dental services in Walworth County by purchasing the former home of Family Dental Arts, which is near its current location, 211 E. Commerce Ct., Elkhorn.
At the gala, guests bid on more than 50 silent auction items, had the opportunity to participate in a cork pull, gift box raffle, paddle raise, and ended the evening with lively dancing to TVK Orchestra.
With the purchase of the six-chair dental clinic, Open Arms will be able to expand the number of patients, expand its qualifying criteria, and have a platform to host qualified dental students pursuing a career in public health dentistry.
“The need for dental services for the poor was realized in 2013 when Lake Geneva hosted over 2,000 county residents receiving free dental care during the Mission of Mercy event sponsored by the Wisconsin Dental Society,” said Dr. Robert Dillman, Open Arms dental director and event co-chair, along with his wife, Tina.
Open Arms Executive Director Sara Nichols said: “Ever since Open Arms started dental services in 2015, we knew there were over 30,000 Walworth County residents in need to access dental services. It’s been our dream to gain community support to help us solve this big problem and help our neighbors in need.”
Open Arms Free Clinic is the only dental provider in Walworth County that serves people who are low-income and uninsured, as well as special populations who have Medicaid insurance.
The clinic is a volunteer-driven, donor-supported, community-based nonprofit organization with a mission to serve the health and wellness needs of the low-income and uninsured residents of Walworth County.
For those without the ability to pay, Open Arms Free Clinic is the only clinic of its kind in Walworth County, exclusively dedicated to providing both primary care to all of its patients, as well as supportive care to those with chronic disease. Since treating its first patient in December 2012, there have been close to 3,000 patients served with primary and specialty medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, lab and pharmaceutical assistance.
To learn more, visit Open ArmsFreeClinic.org.