Health department partners with local law enforcement to provide mental health services to people in need

Hart said the officers usually respond to the scene first then call the liaison worker once they feel the scene is safe for them to work and the person in need is willing to talk to them.

“It can be a wide variety for what the concerns may be,” Hart said. “It’s nice to be able to allow law enforcement to assess the situation and if they decide it’s something that is not criminal then they can ask us to come in and assist, and we can provide that assistance that they need.”

Hart said the liaison worker for the Delavan Police Department, Denise Millet, has assisted the officers with several calls since late February.

“I don’t know the exact number of calls at this point, but she’s very busy,” Hart said. “Any concerns about her not having enough to do is completely out of the water. We have more than enough things for her to do.”

Delavan Police Department

Delavan Police Chief James Hansen said he is pleased with the work that Millet has done for the department, so far.

Hansen said Millet has assisted the officers on calls related to possible child abuse, mental anxiety and student behavioral issues.