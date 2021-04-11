Health department partners with local law enforcement to provide mental health services to people in need

Walworth County health workers are teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to help provide mental health care to people who may need such services.
Officials from the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services has piloted the Embedded Crisis Liaison Program, in which a community crisis liaison responds to the scene of a police call and assists people who may need mental health support.
Amy Hart, behavioral health division manager for the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, said the crisis liaison may respond to a call to encourage someone to comply with officers, calm someone down or refer them to mental health services that are available in the area.
“We’re not necessarily trying to assist with law enforcement for a legal issue,” Hart said. “If there’s a family that’s at a heightened state or if someone is under distress, there’s a very comprehensive assessment that we do. It’s just talking to them and trying to figure out what they’re experiencing at that time, finding out what is at the root of the problem and then we develop a plan based on that.”
The program was started with the Delavan Police Department in February and will be expanded to the Whitewater Police Department in April.
As part of the program, the crisis liaison worker is employed by the department of health and human services but is stationed with the police department that they are assisting.
Hart said the officers usually respond to the scene first then call the liaison worker once they feel the scene is safe for them to work and the person in need is willing to talk to them.
“It can be a wide variety for what the concerns may be,” Hart said. “It’s nice to be able to allow law enforcement to assess the situation and if they decide it’s something that is not criminal then they can ask us to come in and assist, and we can provide that assistance that they need.”
Hart said the liaison worker for the Delavan Police Department, Denise Millet, has assisted the officers with several calls since late February.
“I don’t know the exact number of calls at this point, but she’s very busy,” Hart said. “Any concerns about her not having enough to do is completely out of the water. We have more than enough things for her to do.”
Delavan Police Department
Delavan Police Chief James Hansen said he is pleased with the work that Millet has done for the department, so far.
Hansen said Millet has assisted the officers on calls related to possible child abuse, mental anxiety and student behavioral issues.
“It’s been a great resource for our community and the people within the community and the police department,” Hansen said. “I can’t say enough about it.”
Hansen said while at the scene Millet talks with the person and determines what their concerns are then refers them to the appropriate services that are available in the community.
“Each of these calls take a great deal of time,” Hansen said. “When she’s on the scene, she outlines resources and makes sure people understand all the different options and that they have access to those resources.”
After each call, Millet follows up with the people she has talked at the scene to determine if they are in need of further assistance.
“We’re blessed to have her, and the people in need are appreciative,” Hansen said. “We’re hoping the repeat customers that we have will subside, and the people will get the help that they need.”
Hansen said all meetings with Millet and her clients are confidential. He said officers remain at the scene of a call until it is determined that they are no longer needed.
“Once the scene is safe and we’ve determined that it is not a criminal or police matter but more of a mental health issue, then we turn it over to her,” Hansen said. “When she’s comfortable, we leave.”
Whitewater Police Department
The Whitewater Police Department’s crisis liaison worker is set to begin April 14.
Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap said the crisis liaison worker will be able to offer better mental health services to people who are in need than what the police officers are able to provide.
“We’re excited about this program,” Raap said. “It takes our resources, our knowledge and our training and just really multiplies it. The police aren’t trained mental health crisis professionals. We are trained very well in that area but not to that level.”
Raap said the officers probably will respond to a scene first, then call the crisis worker liaison if they feel that a mental health professional is needed.
“There are plenty of calls for service for mental health where we’re going to feel better going without this worker first to make sure that the scene is safe and that the person isn’t a threat to themselves or others,” he said.
Whitewater’s crisis liaison worker currently is being trained by Delavan’s liaison worker.
Raap said he is looking forward to the liaison worker starting with the department.
“We actually have a cubicle set up for her,” Raap said. “We’re working with the county information technical people for the computers and phones and everything to make sure they are working properly.”
Idea for the program
Hart said the crisis liaison workers must complete between 40 to 60 hours of crisis management training and have a bachelor’s degree in human services before working with a department.
She said the county has been wanting to implement a crisis liaison program for several years.
Hart said when she presented the idea for the program to local law enforcement agencies this summer they seemed to be in favor of it.
The Delavan and Whitewater police departments were selected as the first Walworth County law enforcement agencies because, based on the types of calls, those two communities seemed to have the most need for the service.
“The whole county is behind this,” Hart said. “We’ve had a great response from our law enforcement partners, our county administrator and our administration at the DHHS.”
Raap said he is pleased that the Whitewater Police Department is one of the first agencies in Walworth County to be selected for the program.
“Certainly, my hand went up in the air right away when I was asked if I was in favor of this program,” Raap said. “If people are going to help us do our job and help us help our community, we’re going to take that help.”
Future plans for the program
Hart said the department of health and human services hopes to establish the program with other Walworth County law enforcement agencies in the future.
“This is what we call our pilot program and seeing how we would implement this and what the amount of workflow would be and just get all the processes worked out,” Hart said. “We’re having such great success already, and we’re seeing the need for it and talking about expanding it.”
Raap said the Milwaukee Police Department has offered a crisis liaison program for about 20 years, and other law enforcement agencies in the state are starting to develop similar programs.
“It’s nothing new to me, but it’s certainly new to our county and probably is still foreign to other counties in our state,” Raap, who previously worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for about 26 years, said.
