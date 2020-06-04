Health department tests 1,300 at drive-in clinic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITEWATER — Over the course of a four days, 1,300 coronavirus tests were administered at a free drive-through clinic in Whitewater last week.

Testing ran from May 27 to 30 as the Walworth County and Jefferson County health departments provided free tests to any Wisconsin resident. In addition to local health department workers, Wisconsin National Guard Capt. Joe Trovato said 50 to 60 National Guard members helped to run the operation.

With the parking lot of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Perkins Stadium serving as the drive-in test site, and no symptoms or appointments necessary to receive a test, the goal of the venture was to make it easy enough to get tested that the county health and human services department could get a better sense of the disease’s impact.

“We still aren’t sure of how widespread the disease is in the country, and this is a big piece, this will help us get there,” Carlo Neviscosi, deputy director of the Walworth County health and human services department, said

Prior to the clinic’s opening, Nevicosi said the health department had prepared to administer 3,000 tests, though the final tally fell short of the halfway point of that estimate, with 1,300 administered during the clinic’s four-day run.