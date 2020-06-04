Health department tests 1,300 at drive-in clinic

WHITEWATER — Over the course of a four days, 1,300 coronavirus tests were administered at a free drive-through clinic in Whitewater last week.
Testing ran from May 27 to 30 as the Walworth County and Jefferson County health departments provided free tests to any Wisconsin resident. In addition to local health department workers, Wisconsin National Guard Capt. Joe Trovato said 50 to 60 National Guard members helped to run the operation.
With the parking lot of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Perkins Stadium serving as the drive-in test site, and no symptoms or appointments necessary to receive a test, the goal of the venture was to make it easy enough to get tested that the county health and human services department could get a better sense of the disease’s impact.
“We still aren’t sure of how widespread the disease is in the country, and this is a big piece, this will help us get there,” Carlo Neviscosi, deputy director of the Walworth County health and human services department, said
Prior to the clinic’s opening, Nevicosi said the health department had prepared to administer 3,000 tests, though the final tally fell short of the halfway point of that estimate, with 1,300 administered during the clinic’s four-day run.
Testing was off to a strong start, with a line of about 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles stretched from the test site to nearby streets shortly after the testing facility opened at 11 a.m. on May 27. Throughout the first day 600 tests were administered, according to the Wisconsin National Guard.
However, only 700 tests were administered in the remaining three days of the clinic.
Patients with positive test results can expect to be notified within two to three days after receiving the test, while those with negative results may take a few days longer to be notified.
