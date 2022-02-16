Health department to host Medicare workshops

The Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services’ Aging and Disability Resource Center has released its 2022 “Welcome to Medicare” workshop schedule.

The educational sessions are designed for people who will become eligible for Medicare in coming months. People turning 65 years of age or who are over 65 and planning to retire should attend one of the available workshops.

Attendees will receive information about Medicare and Medicaid options.

“It is vitally important that individuals eligible to receive Medicare are aware of the different parts of Medicare, including Part A and Part B, as well as the prescription drug coverage,” Elder Benefit Specialist Julie Juranek said in a news release. “Being knowledgeable about premiums and penalties for not having creditable prescription drug coverage will help people make sound choices when exploring available plans.”

The “Welcome to Medicare” workshops will be offered at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn, on the following dates:

Feb. 17

April 21

June 16

Aug. 18

Oct. 20

Dec. 1.

Reservations can be made by calling 262-741-3366.