Health experts on coronavirus and schools: 'If you're sick, stay home'

Symptom transparency, testing and vaccination were just a few of the topics discussed at a virtual town hall meant to provide Walworth County residents with up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus in school.
The importance of receiving a flu shot this year, as well as other tips for protecting students, parents and the community as a whole, were discussed during an Oct. 14 event titled, “Healthy Schools During COVID-19: Virtual Town Hall with Walworth County Public Health and Healthcare.”
During the town hall, members of the Walworth County Health & Human Services division of public health were joined by representatives from Advocate Aurora Health and Mercyhealth in addressing concerns surrounding public health in schools and providing tips on how students and parents can remain healthy.
One topic discussed during the town hall was the importance of receiving a flu shot, this year in particular.
Andrew Morton, a family medicine physician at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, told participants that while the rate of spread and duration of COVID-19 and influenza are different, the symptoms displayed in most individuals are nearly identical.
Morton said in his practice he cannot tell the difference between the two viruses based on symptoms alone.
“This year especially it would be helpful if we got more people vaccinated so that we would be able to tell a little easier, from a population health point of view, an instance of influenza versus COVID-19,” he said.
He added that individuals displaying flu-related symptoms, whether they are the result of influenza or COVID-19, should remain home and contact their healthcare provider for advice on isolating or testing.
Another topic discussed during the virtual town hall was the importance of parents being honest and transparent about possible symptoms displayed by their children or themselves.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of Walworth County Health & Human Services, said if a parent or student has flu-like symptoms, they should isolate at home and coordinate a time to be tested with their care provider. Just one sick student sent to school could infect an entire class, then in turn infect the parents of all the students in that class, he said.
“There aren’t any awards any more, or there shouldn’t be, for perfect attendance,” he said. “If you’re sick, stay home.”
Nevicosi said the partnership between the school districts and the county to manage spread of the coronavirus has been strong and largely effective. He added that his own child attends a school in the county and that while no face-to-face instruction model is entirely safe, he has been satisfied with the strategies that school districts have implemented to mitigate spread of the virus.
Panelists also provided information on best practices in testing for the coronavirus.
During the meeting Morton said the only times an individual should be tested for the virus are if the person has flu-like symptoms or if they have been in close contact — within six feet for 15 minutes or more — with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
According to the physician, people without symptoms or contact should not be tested; nor should those who have already tested positive, for up to three months following their original test.
“A lot of individuals who contracted COVID remain positive for months despite being asymptomatic, and according to some studies, they are not infectious after a certain period of time,” he said.
Holli Wilke, a public health supervisor with the county, said it is important for parents to monitor their children’s health for the development of new symptoms relating to the virus. She said if a child typically experiences allergies and becomes congested during allergy season, there may be no reason to have the child tested.
“What you want to look for is new symptoms,” she said.
