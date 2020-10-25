Health experts on coronavirus and schools: 'If you're sick, stay home'

“This year especially it would be helpful if we got more people vaccinated so that we would be able to tell a little easier, from a population health point of view, an instance of influenza versus COVID-19,” he said.

He added that individuals displaying flu-related symptoms, whether they are the result of influenza or COVID-19, should remain home and contact their healthcare provider for advice on isolating or testing.

Another topic discussed during the virtual town hall was the importance of parents being honest and transparent about possible symptoms displayed by their children or themselves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of Walworth County Health & Human Services, said if a parent or student has flu-like symptoms, they should isolate at home and coordinate a time to be tested with their care provider. Just one sick student sent to school could infect an entire class, then in turn infect the parents of all the students in that class, he said.

“There aren’t any awards any more, or there shouldn’t be, for perfect attendance,” he said. “If you’re sick, stay home.”