Health officials cite coronavirus in mental health issues

The mental health risks of prolonged isolation or unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic might be rearing their heads in Walworth County.
County health officials April 23 reported a jump in opioid overdoses, domestic violence incidents and crisis intervention calls — all believed to be associated indirectly with coronavirus.
The report comes as state health officials said April 26 that Walworth County has 132 confirmed cases of the virus, including eight people who have died.
On the mental health issues, officials believe the stress of being isolated in quarantine and/or being out of work is contributing to the new problems, under the current “Safer At Home” law that requires businesses to close and many people to stay indoors to prevent spreading the virus.
“We’re just beginning see the behavioral health consequences of prolonged isolation and unemployment”, said Amy Hart, behavioral health manager for the county health department.
“People who may have never needed support for depression or anxiety,” Hart said, “may now be strained by a lack of connection.”
The county is reporting four suspected opioid overdoses during the week of April 12 to April 18 — an increase that prompted the state health department to issue a public health alert in Walworth County.
The state issues such alerts whenever an individual county experiences a spike in overdoses, so that county officials can review the situation and consider taking additional steps.
State health department spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said during March and April there have been 24 such alerts issued statewide — up significantly from 14 during the same months last year.
The Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services said it also has detected increased arrests for domestic violence, as well as a 15-percent increase in calls to the county Crisis Intervention Program.
County officials said they are moving to increase emergency mental health services, including reallocating staff and seeking a coronavirus response grant from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
“There is a tremendous need for mental health and substance abuse services now,” Hart said. “And we predict that this need will grow.”
The county sheriff’s department and health department urge people to stay socially connected and to seek professional help if needed. The Crisis Intervention Program offers 24/7 crisis counseling, support, and service coordination. Services can be accessed by calling 262-741-3200. New Beginnings APFV provides services for people affected by domestic abuse. These services are available by calling 262-723-4653.
Walworth County announced April 23 that confirmed coronavirus cases had increased to 100, including seven deaths all described as involving older people with underlying health conditions.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, had doubled in a little more than week, from 49 cases to 100.
The state health department later reported that Walworth County cases had jumped to 132, including an eighth person who died.
The county’s first death was reported April 12.
According to county health officials, four people who died were older than 80, and three others were between the ages of 65 and 80. All had what the county is terming pre-existing medical conditions, none of which have been identified specifically.
The cause of death for five of the patients has been listed as COVID-19, while two others were caused by “another significant health condition,” officials said.
Six deaths occurred in health care settings, and the seventh occurred elsewhere, described by the county as “within the community.”
Cases are reported based on a patient’s place of residence, regardless of where they are diagnosed or where they are undergoing treatment.
According to the state health department, Walworth County’s seven deaths ranks sixth-highest in Wisconsin, behind the counties of Milwaukee (142), Dane (19), Waukesha (13), Racine (10), and Ozaukee (9).
Of the total 100 confirmed cases in Walworth County, the county said 60 were recovering at home, four were hospitalized, and 24 had recovered fully from their symptoms.
The county has attributed a recent surge in cases to coronavirus outbreaks reported at two nursing homes — Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva and Holton Manor in Elkhorn. Officials have not disclosed details of the outbreaks, including the number of cases, except that each involves at least three cases.
To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the county advises everyone to wash their hands frequently with soap, cover their cough or sneezes, avoid touching their faces, practice social distancing and stay home if they are sick.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.