Health officials cite coronavirus in mental health issues

Walworth County announced April 23 that confirmed coronavirus cases had increased to 100, including seven deaths all described as involving older people with underlying health conditions.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, had doubled in a little more than week, from 49 cases to 100.

The state health department later reported that Walworth County cases had jumped to 132, including an eighth person who died.

The county’s first death was reported April 12.

According to county health officials, four people who died were older than 80, and three others were between the ages of 65 and 80. All had what the county is terming pre-existing medical conditions, none of which have been identified specifically.

The cause of death for five of the patients has been listed as COVID-19, while two others were caused by “another significant health condition,” officials said.

Six deaths occurred in health care settings, and the seventh occurred elsewhere, described by the county as “within the community.”

Cases are reported based on a patient’s place of residence, regardless of where they are diagnosed or where they are undergoing treatment.