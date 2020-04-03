Health officials say virus has reached every Walworth County community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus has infected 16 people in Walworth County and now has reached every major community in the county.

That is the latest assessment from the county health department today on the local impact of the virus pandemic, also known as COVID-19.

“We now have 16 confirmed cases, and public health is either monitoring cases or conducting contact investigations in every Walworth County community,” said Erica Bergstrom, public health officer in the county's Health & Human Services Department.

Officials also said the number of confirmed cases no longer accurately reflects the true measure of coronavirus spread in Walworth County. Testing resources are being directed to people who are critically ill, officials said, and others are not necessarily being tested to confirm the presence of the virus.

“In many cases, people with manageable symptoms are being instructed by their healthcare providers to stay home and self-quarantine," Bergstrom said. "Testing in these situations isn’t advantageous, because it doesn’t impact the course of treatment for people with mild symptoms.”

