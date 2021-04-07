Hearing April 21 to explore direction for lakefront land development

A public hearing will be held April 21 to discuss the proposed rezoning of eight acres of privately owned lakefront land for low-density residential purposes.

Owned by the University of Chicago and marketed for sale, the land currently carries an institutional zoning which allows high-density development for uses such as medical treatment, worship, recreation and conference centers. The proposed rezoning allows for no more than one single-family residence on each of three subdivided lots. Studies have confirmed that the land would support this level of residential development.

The land is located on Constance Boulevard across from Yerkes Observatory, which the University owned for more than 120 years. In 2020, the University donated the Observatory, together with nearly 50 acres of surrounding land, to the Yerkes Future Foundation (YFF), ensuring its preservation for current and future generations.

To facilitate sale of remaining parcels of land, along with handing over stewardship of Yerkes Observatory to YFF, the University also submitted a rezoning application to the Village of Williams Bay.