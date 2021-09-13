 Skip to main content
Hearing on county's redistricting plan Sept. 14
ELKHORN — A public hearing on the tentative 2021 Walworth County Redistricting Plan is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 3:30 p.m.

The hearing will be in the County Board Room of the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

A presentation will be conducted, then the County Board will hear public comment on the plan for Walworth County Board supervisory districts. 

The board's regular meeting will follow the hearing. At the meeting, the board may discuss and act on the plan. 

A quorum of the board may attend the hearing.

For more information, call the Walworth County Clerk's Office, 262-741-4241.

