Heavy snowfall to hit Walworth tonight

Walworth County is expected to receive between six and eight inches of snow this evening, with flurries predicted to hit the area starting at 4 p.m.

The downpour of wet, heavy snow could make travel very difficult according to a National Weather Service winter storm warning.

Cameron Miller, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said snowfall will likely begin between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. this evening as evening commuters head for home and last until 3 a.m. or 6 a.m. Dec. 30.

He said soon after snowflakes begin touching down in the area the rate of snowfall will increase quickly.

“We’re expecting snowfall rates to pick up pretty quickly, by 7 p.m. we could be getting into some heavy snow,” he said.

The warning states those who must travel should keep a flashlight, food, water and warm clothes in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Despite the heavy snowfall, Miller said it is likely plow crews will have time to clear roads before most people begin their morning commute.

“The main travel impacts might be for the evening commute tonight and less so for the morning,” he said.