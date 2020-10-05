Here are the latest felony charges in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Amber L. Drummond, 35, Genoa City, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of THC, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to 33 years and nine months in prison and $111,500 in fines.

Imogene Higgins, 71, Chicago, has been charged with five counts of identity theft and two counts of misdemeanor theft involving other people’s credit cards in Delavan and Lake Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to 31 years and six months in prison and $70,000 in fines.

Mu Lar Htoo, 24, Milwaukee, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer, following a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Adam F. Olson, 36, Elkhorn, has been charged with felony intimidation of a witness and misdemeanor battery in an alleged domestic violence incident in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and nine months in prison and $35,000 in fines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}