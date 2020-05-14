Here are the latest new felony charges in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Brian T. Anderson, 32, Wauwatosa, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft involving a business in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
Andrew F. Arceo, 17, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and seven months in prison and $11,500 in fines.
Anahi C. Arredondo, 19, no address, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/deliver of LSD and three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, following an undercover police investigation in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to 40 years and six months in prison and $105,000 in fines.
Cole A. Balistreri, 22, Whitewater, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Andrew L. Bean, 19, Wonder Lake, Illinois, has been charged with three counts of delivering Dextroamphetamine. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Russell W. Bennett, 30, Elkhorn, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, substantial battery, bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years and six months in prison and $41,000 in fines.
Latrice L. Braggs, 47, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor theft in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Gabriel R. Chavez, 19, Lake Geneva, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of LSD, following an undercover police investigation. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Jacob A. Cherry, 25, Janesville, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Skylar M. Coleman, 21, Beloit, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Camren L. Ellison, 20, Waterford, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Cory A. Even, 51, Delavan, has been charged with unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and theft-business setting. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and six months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Heather M. Faust, 43, Lake Geneva, has been charged with four counts of identity theft-financial gain and theft-movable property. If convicted, she faces up to 34 years in prison and $65,000 in fines.
Alexander S. Flores, 33, Bassett, has been charged with felony of possession of THC as a second or subsequent offender. He also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed knife, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the felony, Flores faces up to 7 1/2 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Sara J. Gapp, 42, Palmyra, has been charged with felony retail theft and obstructing police at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to four years and three months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Colton J. Gould, 23, Elkhorn, has been charged with three counts of delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Jamie M. Grosse, 46, Delavan, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Danny E. Hayes, 53, Beloit, has been charged with felony retail theft at a Fleet Farm store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Geovanni V. Hernandez, 19, Darien, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Nicholas J. Krieg, 42, Cuba City, has been charged with theft-movable property at a business in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Seth J. Lay, 23, Verona, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Nicholas H. Lopez, 22, Lake Geneva, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Adam H. Nelson, 22, Stoughton, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Logan J. Mahr, 23, Whitewater, faces two felony charges of delivering marijuana. If convicted of both counts, he faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Joshua K. Moldenhauer, 18, Burlington, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Andrew Schmidtmann II, 21, Whitewater, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Corey A. Sexton, 32, Lake Geneva, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Lafayette. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Demetrious Dolphelle Smith, 35, Whitewater, has been charged with operating while under the influence-fifth offense, operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood-fifth offense, and violating an ignition interlock order. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years and six months in prison and $50,600 in fines.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.