Here are the latest new felony charges in Walworth County

Danny E. Hayes, 53, Beloit, has been charged with felony retail theft at a Fleet Farm store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Geovanni V. Hernandez, 19, Darien, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Nicholas J. Krieg, 42, Cuba City, has been charged with theft-movable property at a business in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Seth J. Lay, 23, Verona, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.

Nicholas H. Lopez, 22, Lake Geneva, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.

Adam H. Nelson, 22, Stoughton, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.