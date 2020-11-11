Here are the latest Walworth County criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Tannya S. Coukart, 39, Genoa City, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit drug, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to six years and seven months in prison and $11,500 in fines.

Erik Cruz, 21, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of child enticement and repeated sexual assault of a child. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years in prison and $425,000 in fines.

Jose Antonio Cholico Guzman, 31, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly having contact with an individual in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Nicole C. Koenen, 28, Burlington, has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to three years and eight months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

