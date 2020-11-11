Here are the latest Walworth County criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Tannya S. Coukart, 39, Genoa City, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit drug, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to six years and seven months in prison and $11,500 in fines.
Erik Cruz, 21, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of child enticement and repeated sexual assault of a child. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years in prison and $425,000 in fines.
Jose Antonio Cholico Guzman, 31, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly having contact with an individual in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Nicole C. Koenen, 28, Burlington, has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to three years and eight months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Brian D. Kutinac, 43, Crystal Lake, Illinois, has been charged with driving or operating a car without the owner’s consent in the village of Walworth. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Logan Rewolinski, 23, Whitewater, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 250 years in prison and $1 million in fines.
Mary Ellen Salisbury, 47, Ixonia, has been charged with operating under the influence-fifth offense following a traffic accident in East Troy. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Sergio M. Torres, 23, Elkhorn, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Patrick J. Weingandt, 24, Delavan, has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
