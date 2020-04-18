Here are the newest felony cases in Walworth County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Daniel Cordova, 28, town of Delavan, has been charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and three months in prison and $26,000 in fines.

Blake A. Kruizenga, 28, Delavan, has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling, attempted burglary of a building or dwelling, and misdemeanor theft in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years and six months in prison and $47,500 in fines.

Darryl M. Nelson, 32, East Troy, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violation incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Anonio C. Tadych, 19, South Milwaukee, has been charged with two counts of delivery of a counterfeit drug, after an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.