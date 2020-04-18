You are the owner of this article.
Here are the newest felony cases in Walworth County
Here are the newest felony cases in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Daniel Cordova, 28, town of Delavan, has been charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and three months in prison and $26,000 in fines.

Blake A. Kruizenga, 28, Delavan, has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling, attempted burglary of a building or dwelling, and misdemeanor theft in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years and six months in prison and $47,500 in fines.

Darryl M. Nelson, 32, East Troy, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violation incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Anonio C. Tadych, 19, South Milwaukee, has been charged with two counts of delivery of a counterfeit drug, after an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Jordan D. Webster, 30, East Troy, has been charged with felony disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident as a domestic abuse repeater. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Anthony A. Williams, 23, Walworth, has been charged with arson-property other than a building and disorderly at a business in the town of Lafayette. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Vajon Windham, 25, South Beloit, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and $30,500 in fines.

