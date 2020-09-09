Here are the newest Walworth County felony charges

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Equan D. Ards, 21, Milwaukee, has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Brandon N. Beyer, 21, Bloomingdale, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Lisa Braden, 46, Walworth, has been charged with operating under the influence-fifth offense in the town of Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
William R. Budych, 51, Williams Bay, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping for allegedly possessing and consuming alcohol in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Shawn R. Campbell, 30, Burlington, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident in Spring Prairie. If convicted, he faces up to eight years and six months in prison and $41,000 in fines.
Jose Antonio Cholico, 31, Elkhorn, has been charged with simple battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer in an alleged repeat offender domestic violence incident in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to five years and nine months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Michael L. Krohn, 50, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating under the influence-seventh offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-seventh offense. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Gevontane Earl Moragne, 22, Beloit, has been charged with possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Eugene G. Philippi, 42, Janesville, has been charged with bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and 10 months in prison and $70,500 in fines.
Storm J. Riley, 18, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and four months in prison and $21,500 in fines.
Carleese C. Roberts, 30, Chicago, has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property involving a business in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and three months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
Nathan Alexander Sorenson, 27, Sullivan, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, operating under the influence-fourth offense, violating an ignition interlock court order, operating while revoked and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in Fontana. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years and three months in prison and $48,100 in fines.
Robert N. Walkowski, 30, Waterford, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Lucas C. Williams, 22, Elkhorn, has been charged with two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a a public safety worker and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and three months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Timothy C. Wurster, 60, Elkhorn, has been charged with failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take a person into custody and disorderly conduct in the town of Sugar Creek. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
