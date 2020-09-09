Here are the newest Walworth County felony charges

Jose Antonio Cholico, 31, Elkhorn, has been charged with simple battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer in an alleged repeat offender domestic violence incident in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to five years and nine months in prison and $21,000 in fines.

Michael L. Krohn, 50, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating under the influence-seventh offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-seventh offense. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

Gevontane Earl Moragne, 22, Beloit, has been charged with possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.

Eugene G. Philippi, 42, Janesville, has been charged with bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and 10 months in prison and $70,500 in fines.

Storm J. Riley, 18, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and four months in prison and $21,500 in fines.