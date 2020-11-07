Here are the newest Walworth County felony criminal charges

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Alan H. Bauer, 44, Winnebago, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating while revoked in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $12,500 in fines.

Antoine M. Brown, 33, Milwaukee, has been charged with felony disorderly conduct and felony battery as an alleged repeat offender in a domestic violence incident in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Tony R. Ozanick, 30, Wind Lake, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and three counts of misdemeanor theft at a business in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years and six months in prison and $65,000 in fines.

Christine M. Reins, 36, Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of delivery of methamphetamine/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a school in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to 55 years in prison and $200,000 in fines.