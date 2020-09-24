Here is the latest Lake Geneva police blotter

Sept. 6

9:15 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wells Street near Townline Road cited Jodi L. Schoolfield, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and operating without required lamps lighted.

Sept. 5

1:27 a.m.: Officers responding to the 200 block of Broad Street cited Tia Denise King, 25, Walworth, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

Sept. 4

11:54 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited Kayla M. Stehlin, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of simple theft.

3:20 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Derek J. Rudy, 39, Marengo, Illinois, on suspicion of theft-simple less than $50.

1:25 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Madison Street cited Jose L. Nova Ayala, 25, West Allis, on suspicion of resisting an officer.

Sept. 3