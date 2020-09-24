 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is the latest Lake Geneva police blotter
topical alert top story
Lake Geneva police blotter

Here is the latest Lake Geneva police blotter

{{featured_button_text}}
Blotter logo

Sept. 6

9:15 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wells Street near Townline Road cited Jodi L. Schoolfield, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and operating without required lamps lighted.

Sept. 5

1:27 a.m.: Officers responding to the 200 block of Broad Street cited Tia Denise King, 25, Walworth, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

Sept. 4

11:54 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited Kayla M. Stehlin, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of simple theft.

3:20 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Derek J. Rudy, 39, Marengo, Illinois, on suspicion of theft-simple less than $50.

1:25 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Madison Street cited Jose L. Nova Ayala, 25, West Allis, on suspicion of resisting an officer.

Sept. 3

10:34 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Sage Street, Lot 301 for a traffic accident cited Jon A. Thums, 32, Elkhorn, on suspicion of hit and run and operating while under the influence-second offense.

Sept. 2

10:59 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Sage Street near County Road H cited Juan Aranda, 65, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

4:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 120 near State Highway 50 cited Alan J. Hernandez, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Sept. 1

7:40 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Cook Street near Main Street cited Ryan J. Paskiewicz, 20, Janesville, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 30

10:57 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Geneva Street near Cook Street cited Ray W. Stehno, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license, non-registration of other vehicle, and two fail/stop at stop sign.

1:55 a.m.: An officer dispatched to Wrigley Drive near Broad Street arrested Kashif Haqqi, 49, Chicago, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, battery and false imprisonment.

Aug. 29

2:29 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Center Street cited Christopher Adan, 26, Harvard, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 27

3:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1100 block of Williams Street cited Kurt J. Grossman, 56, Lake Geneva, and Tracy S. Grossman, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of simple battery.

2:11 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wells Street cited Stephanie C. Brito, 30, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-second offense, IID tampering/fail to install/violate court order, operating while revoked and operating without required lamps lighted.

Aug. 25

1:10 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited Clint L. Melancon, 57, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Aug. 24

9:35 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wrigley Drive near Broad Street cited a 16-year-old girl from Kansasville on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

+9 Vintage Lake Geneva Regional News Advertising

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics