Here is the latest Lake Geneva police blotter

Sept. 6
9:15 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wells Street near Townline Road cited Jodi L. Schoolfield, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and operating without required lamps lighted.
Sept. 5
1:27 a.m.: Officers responding to the 200 block of Broad Street cited Tia Denise King, 25, Walworth, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
Sept. 4
11:54 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited Kayla M. Stehlin, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of simple theft.
3:20 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Derek J. Rudy, 39, Marengo, Illinois, on suspicion of theft-simple less than $50.
1:25 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Madison Street cited Jose L. Nova Ayala, 25, West Allis, on suspicion of resisting an officer.
Sept. 3
10:34 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Sage Street, Lot 301 for a traffic accident cited Jon A. Thums, 32, Elkhorn, on suspicion of hit and run and operating while under the influence-second offense.
Sept. 2
10:59 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Sage Street near County Road H cited Juan Aranda, 65, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
4:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 120 near State Highway 50 cited Alan J. Hernandez, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Sept. 1
7:40 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Cook Street near Main Street cited Ryan J. Paskiewicz, 20, Janesville, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 30
10:57 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Geneva Street near Cook Street cited Ray W. Stehno, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license, non-registration of other vehicle, and two fail/stop at stop sign.
1:55 a.m.: An officer dispatched to Wrigley Drive near Broad Street arrested Kashif Haqqi, 49, Chicago, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, battery and false imprisonment.
Aug. 29
2:29 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Center Street cited Christopher Adan, 26, Harvard, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 27
3:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1100 block of Williams Street cited Kurt J. Grossman, 56, Lake Geneva, and Tracy S. Grossman, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of simple battery.
2:11 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wells Street cited Stephanie C. Brito, 30, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-second offense, IID tampering/fail to install/violate court order, operating while revoked and operating without required lamps lighted.
Aug. 25
1:10 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited Clint L. Melancon, 57, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 24
9:35 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wrigley Drive near Broad Street cited a 16-year-old girl from Kansasville on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
