Here is your guide to Veterans Day programs

Here is a guide to Veterans Day activities planned in the Lake Geneva region:

Trinity Church at Pell Lake: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Nov. 9, at Trinity Community Center, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City. Tribute event with music, a historic re-enactment, free lunch and a flag retirement ceremony. Attendees encouraged to bring flags to retire. Donations accepted for scholarships for spouses and children of soldiers. For more information, call 262-510-3314.

Lake Geneva Middle School: 9:30 a.m., Nov. 11, in the school gym, 600 Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Color guard, patriotic music. Veterans invited to introduce themselves. Luncheon follows at 11 a.m. Veterans wishing to attend the luncheon should RSVP at 262-348-3000.

Star Center Elementary School: 9 a.m., Nov. 11, at the school, W1380 Lake Geneva Highway, Bloomfield. School-wide flag ceremony followed by a breakfast for military personnel and their families. Students and staff wear patriotic colors or or scout uniforms to recognize day of remembrance. Veterans wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP at 262-348-7000.

