Here is your guide to Veterans Day programs

Here is a guide to Veterans Day activities planned in the Lake Geneva region:
Trinity Church at Pell Lake: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Nov. 9, at Trinity Community Center, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City. Tribute event with music, a historic re-enactment, free lunch and a flag retirement ceremony. Attendees encouraged to bring flags to retire. Donations accepted for scholarships for spouses and children of soldiers. For more information, call 262-510-3314.
Lake Geneva Middle School: 9:30 a.m., Nov. 11, in the school gym, 600 Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Color guard, patriotic music. Veterans invited to introduce themselves. Luncheon follows at 11 a.m. Veterans wishing to attend the luncheon should RSVP at 262-348-3000.
Star Center Elementary School: 9 a.m., Nov. 11, at the school, W1380 Lake Geneva Highway, Bloomfield. School-wide flag ceremony followed by a breakfast for military personnel and their families. Students and staff wear patriotic colors or or scout uniforms to recognize day of remembrance. Veterans wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP at 262-348-7000.
Eastview Elementary School: 2 p.m., Nov. 11, at the school, 535 Sage St., Lake Geneva. Choir performance, followed by a cake reception in the school cafeteria. Veterans wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP at 262-348-6000.
Brookwood Middle School: 9 a.m., Nov. 11, at the school. 1020 Hunters Ridge, Genoa City. Assembly with local veterans, student essay contest winners, and musical performances by Brookwood Elementary and Middle School students.
Woods Elementary School: 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11, at the school, 2575 Snake Road, town of Geneva. Taps at 11 a.m., also band and choir performances, students reading poems. Veterans and families invited. Light reception with coffee and kringle.
Traver School: 10:15, Nov. 11, at the school, W3490 Linton Road, Lake Geneva. Band and choir performances, a public speaker.
Darien Legion Hall: 6:30 p.m., Nov. 14, pot luck dinner, Darien Legion Hall, 15 Market St., open to all veterans.