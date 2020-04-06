Here's your guide to contested local races on the April 7 ballot

The following is a list of contested races on the ballot in the April 7 local elections. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(I denotes incumbent)
Walworth County Board
District 2 (one seat, two-year term)
William Norem—I
Joseph Schaefer
District 3 (one seat, two-year term)
Tim Brellenthin—I
Brian Holt
District 4 (one seat, two-year term)
Jerry Grant—I
Kerstan Roeven
District 5 (one seat, two-year term)
Charlene Staples—I
Ryan G. Simons
District 6 (one seat, two-year term)
Kathy Ingersoll—I
Mary Burpee
District 8 (one seat, two-year term)
Daniel Kilkenny—I
Sarah Hillman
City of Lake Geneva
Mayor (one seat, two-year term)
Thomas Hartz—I
Charlene Klein
City Council
District 1 (one seat, two-year term)
Selena Proksa—I
Joan Yunker
District 2 (one seat, two-year term)
Mary Jo Fesenmaier
Ann Esarco
District 3 (one seat, two-year term)
Tim Dunn—I
Robert Kordus
District 4 (one seat, two-year term)
Cindy Flower—I
Terry O’Neill
Lake Geneva Schools
Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
Jeff Buntrock—I
Patricia Wolter—I
Spyro Condos
Village of Williams Bay
Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)
Don Parker—I
Robert Umans
Lowell Wright
Danielle Marie Simons (dropped out)
Karl Sorvick
Williams Bay School Board (two seats, three-year terms)
Karolyn Nelson—I
Patrick Peyer
Gregory W. Trush
Village of Fontana
Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)
Stan Livingston—I
Rick Pappas—I
Dave Prudden—I
Robert L. Allen Jr.
Village of Walworth
Walworth School Board (one seat, three-year terms)
Jacob Ries
Tracey Scott
Village of Sharon
Town Board (three seats, two-year terms)
Robert Sachs—I
Pamela Schutt—I
Robert Carlson—I
Marge Dreksler
Town of Linn
Town Board (two seats, two year terms)
Alex Palmer—I
Roy White—I
Kathy Leith
Craig DeYoung
Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct a misspelling of the name Kathy Leith.
