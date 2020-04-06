You are the owner of this article.
Here's your guide to contested local races on the April 7 ballot

The following is a list of contested races on the ballot in the April 7 local elections. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(I denotes incumbent)

Walworth County Board

District 2 (one seat, two-year term)

William Norem—I

Joseph Schaefer

District 3 (one seat, two-year term)

Tim Brellenthin—I

Brian Holt

District 4 (one seat, two-year term)

Jerry Grant—I

Kerstan Roeven

District 5 (one seat, two-year term)

Charlene Staples—I

Ryan G. Simons

District 6 (one seat, two-year term)

Kathy Ingersoll—I

Mary Burpee

District 8 (one seat, two-year term)

Daniel Kilkenny—I

Sarah Hillman

City of Lake Geneva

Mayor (one seat, two-year term)

Thomas Hartz—I

Charlene Klein

City Council

District 1 (one seat, two-year term)

Selena Proksa—I

Joan Yunker

District 2 (one seat, two-year term)

Mary Jo Fesenmaier

Ann Esarco

District 3 (one seat, two-year term)

Tim Dunn—I

Robert Kordus

District 4 (one seat, two-year term)

Cindy Flower—I

Terry O’Neill

Lake Geneva Schools

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

Jeff Buntrock—I

Patricia Wolter—I

Spyro Condos

Village of Williams Bay

Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)

Don Parker—I

Robert Umans

Lowell Wright

Danielle Marie Simons (dropped out)

Karl Sorvick

Williams Bay School Board (two seats, three-year terms)

Karolyn Nelson—I

Patrick Peyer

Gregory W. Trush

Village of Fontana

Village Board (three seats, two-year terms)

Stan Livingston—I

Rick Pappas—I

Dave Prudden—I

Robert L. Allen Jr.

Village of Walworth

Walworth School Board (one seat, three-year terms)

Jacob Ries

Tracey Scott

Village of Sharon

Town Board (three seats, two-year terms)

Robert Sachs—I

Pamela Schutt—I

Robert Carlson—I

Marge Dreksler

Town of Linn

Town Board (two seats, two year terms)

Alex Palmer—I

Roy White—I

Kathy Leith

Craig DeYoung

Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct a misspelling of the name Kathy Leith.

