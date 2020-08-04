Here's your guide to today's National Night Out parade

WALWORTH – With the traditional National Night Out event canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers in Walworth County today are taking the festivities on the road.

Squad cars, firetrucks, ambulances and more will convoy through 15 communities countywide in what is being called the "Parade of Lights," as an alternative to the usual National Night Out gathering.

The parade is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. in East Troy and continue for five hours before ending at 8:35 p.m. in Elkhorn, just in time for a drive-in movie showing at Elkhorn Area High School.

Other communities on the parade route include Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Fontana, Genoa City, Bloomfield and others.

Eight departments have committed to the entire route and others will join in as the parade passes through their municipality.

National Night Out is a law enforcement and emergency services appreciation event held on the first Tuesday of August. The event has drawn as many as 2,000 people to the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.

When organizers this year decided against holding the county fairgrounds gathering, they still wanted to make an appearance in the community and show gratitude for the public's support.