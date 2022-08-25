‘Heroic and life saving actions’: Fontana Village Board honors two lifeguards for quick-thinking responses at Fontana Beach

In emergency situations, minutes — and even mere seconds — can make the precious thin-line difference between life and death.

Two Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol lifeguards — Kristin Vandusseldorp and Brendan Forrest — were recently feted by Fontana village president Patrick Kenny and the Fontana Village Board for their lifesaving response in two separate June incidents at Fontana Beach, located on the western shore of Geneva Lake.

At the Aug. 1 village board meeting, Vandusseldorp and Forrest were presented by Kenny with framed Life Saving Award certificates for their “heroic and life saving actions,” Vandusseldorp for a June 28 incident and Forrest for a June 30 incident.

“With your quick thinking and recognition of the severity of the emergency taking place, you directly impacted the saving of … life,” Kenny said in presenting the awards. “A failure to act or lack of action could have led to a tragic outcome without your intervention. Thank you so much.”

Founded in 1920, the Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol is a private non-profit 501©(3) organization that relies heavily on private donations to fund its operations. Employing a staff of more than 80 people, Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol operations include six Water Safety Patrol boats providing rescue operations, boater assistance and enhancement of law enforcement through education; lifeguard services at 12 locations around Geneva Lake; lifeguard training; and swimming and boating safety classes.

Prudden tenders resignationLongtime village board trustee David Prudden, chair of the board’s Protection Committee, announced his resignation from the board, effective Aug. 10.

“Time goes on and we have to move on,” said Prudden, who also served on the board’s Plan Commission, Community Development Authority (CDA) and Human Resources Committee.

The board “regretfully” approved Prudden’s resignation.

“We’ll miss you,” Kenny told Prudden. “Thank you for your service and everything you’ve done over the years. Enjoy yourself in your next life.”

Prudden had served on the board since first elected as a trustee in 2013.

Admitting he was “teary-eyed,” Prudden called his nine years of “heart-felt” service on the village board “a really good experience,” wishing the board and village administration “the best” in the future.

Kenny reported to the board that three individuals had expressed an interest in filling Prudden’s seat for the remainder of his board term — Prudden’s brother-in-law Tom Marek, a citizen member of the village’s Finance Committee; Cindy Wilson, citizen chair of the village’s Joint Extraterritorial Zoning Committee with the Town of Linn and Town of Walworth; and citizen Finance Committee member Rob Rowe.

The board approved Kenny’s appointment of Marek effective Aug. 11 to fill the remainder of Prudden’s term.

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 1 Fontana Village Board meeting, trustees approved:

A concept for the conversion of the Fontana Fire Department’s meeting room into a bunk room at a cost not to exceed $24,760, with the expectation that a final contract would be brought to the board for review

A memorial tree permit application for Jeff Persin and Tom Rowell on behalf of Dan Dosen, and a memorial tree permit application for Francine Tuite on behalf of Mary and Peter Williams, for accolade cherry trees or eastern redbud trees on Fontana Boulevard.

A Walworth County Public Works mutual aid agreement.

A resolution setting a $100 fireworks permit fee.

A switch in building inspector office hours from Tuesdays and Fridays to Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-9:30 a.m.

Moving all village government email addresses to .gov top-level domain suffix for safety and security reasons at the recommendation of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Increasing the number of hours in the village’s contract with Municipal Code Enforcement from a not-to-exceed threshold of 12 hours per week to a not-ot-exceed threshold of 20 hours per week.

A Town of Linn request to waive the village’s $350 conditional use permit (CUP) application fee.