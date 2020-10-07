High school's ex-cafeteria manager gets three months in jail for stealing

Chisamore's current employers, the owners of Green Grocer & Deli in Williams Bay, presented a letter to the judge as a show of support for the defendant.

Green Grocer owners Jennifer Veith and Jane Larson stated that Chisamore has been an outstanding and trustworthy employee since July 2017. The letter also stated that while Chisamore has keys to the store and is responsible for balancing the cash register, there has never been any financial discrepancy in her work.

“She has been completely transparent with this ordeal, and we have full faith in her character and integrity,” the letter stated.

Veith and Larson also wrote that Chisamore is actively involved in the lives of her three children and that she should be home to support them rather than in prison.

Chisamore worked for Big Foot High School in Walworth since 2000, earning a salary of $41,479 a year as food service director.

According to the criminal charges, Big Foot school district administrator Doug Parker contacted the police May 9, 2019, after discovering discrepancies in the vending machine financial records.