Highlighting local parks: Lake Geneva’s Four Seasons Nature Preserve offers a storybook trail and more

Earlier this year, the City of Lake Geneva’s park commission was working to solicit feedback from the public about the city’s parks for a new comprehensive park plan. They are also working to highlight some of the city’s parks. One of Lake Geneva’s parks that is off the beaten path, but worth exploring is the Four Seasons Nature Preserve, located on the way to Genoa City, .7 mile from the light at Hwy 120 and Hwy H.

he park includes:

Prairie restoration, with plantings to bring the area back to its original beauty

Groomed trails for hiking, viewing plants, animals, birds and bugs, perfect for repeat trips to view the differences throughout the seasons

A dog exercise area (remember that all dogs on city property must be licensed, especially those that are mingling)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several locations with canopies and tables for resting, relaxing, picnicking

Informational signs about the history of the land, climate and geology

And the recent addition of a Storybook Trail, developed by the Fifth Grade class at St. Francis de Sales School. The Trail has a story to read, activities to follow, facts to learn and items to find along the well-marked map.