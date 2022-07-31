Highway 11 project scheduled to begin first week of August

Road improvement work on Wisconsin State Highway 11, between Clausen Road and the Walworth/Racine County line, along the western portion of the Burlington bypass, is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 1, weather permitting.

The project will include:

Resurfacing Wisconsin Highway 11 between North Road/Lyons Road and the Racine/Walworth County Line

Box culvert replacement over Indian Run Creek

Culvert repair at canal west of Lyons Road.

For the box culvert replacement work, there will be a full closure from Wisconsin State Highway 120 to County Road, access for local traffic will be maintained up to the culvert and there will be signed detours using Wisconsin State Highway 120 and Wisconsin State Highway 36.

There will be single lane closures from County Road JS to the Racine/Walworth County line.

Construction is scheduled for completion by late fall. The schedule is dependent on weather conditions and construction progress.

Visit https://projects.511wi.gov/burlington-bypass/ for more information.