 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway 50 detour by Delavan starts today, Sept. 27
alert top story

Highway 50 detour by Delavan starts today, Sept. 27

{{featured_button_text}}

A portion of Highway 50 in Delavan between North Shore Drive and County Highway F will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, Sept. 27 while a culvert is replaced. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The detour route will be signed along Wisconsin Highway 67 and Interstate-43 to get around the full closure. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained up until the closure at the culvert

Construction is anticipated to be complete by early to mid-October. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

 McGuire Inc., is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following: culvert replacement, asphalt pavement, pavement marking and restoration. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics