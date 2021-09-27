Highway 50 detour by Delavan starts today, Sept. 27

A portion of Highway 50 in Delavan between North Shore Drive and County Highway F will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, Sept. 27 while a culvert is replaced.
The detour route will be signed along Wisconsin Highway 67 and Interstate-43 to get around the full closure. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained up until the closure at the culvert
Construction is anticipated to be complete by early to mid-October. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
McGuire Inc., is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following: culvert replacement, asphalt pavement, pavement marking and restoration.