Hill Valley Dairy opens Lake Geneva storefront

The Hill Valley Dairy Cheese Shop, located at 510 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, officially opened on Feb. 3 during Winterfest 2022, and the owners have been blown away by the support they have received from the people in and outside of the community.

“We’re thankful and incredibly grateful for the support from the friends, community and longtime customers’ who are all coming in to get cheese and say hi,” Ron Henningfeld, co-owner of Hill Valley Dairy LLC along with his wife, Josie, said.

Josie added that the support from local businesses has been even more amazing.

“The support from local businesses in helping promote us has been awesome,” she said. “It has been really great to feel a sense of community and feel this excitement about what we’re doing. We appreciate the following we already have and we’re excited to get an even larger group of friends to hang out and eat cheese with.”

This idea of opening a cheese shop in Lake Geneva for the Henningfeld’s, has been a long time coming with Ron having grown up on an East Troy family farm alongside his brother who is a dairy farmer.

“I started making cheese in 2010 and the first couple years I worked for other cheesemakers,” Ron said. “2015 is when I started Hill Valley Dairy with making our own cheese, our own label and selling our cheese.”

Ron makes a total of five cheeses including cheese curds, cheddar, gouda, as well as Luna and Alina, which took third and fourth place respectively at the World Cheese Championship. Luna and Alina cheeses are his originals and are only found at their cheese shop.

“I like making my Luna cheese because the process that I use when making that cheese is more hands on than the cheese curds making process,” he said. “That cheese then goes into our cheese aging rooms, which is a cave-like environment. There’s more hands on weekly stuff with the cheese like flipping it, turning and brushing. I enjoy the process of making that Luna Cheese from when I start to about a year and a half later when it’s ready to sell.”

Josie agreed that her favorite right now is the Luna Cheese with a Scorpion Pepper Cheddar Cheese being a close second.

In total, with all the added flavors to the five types of cheeses that are made, Ron said it comes out to between 15-20 cheeses that are available at their location.

“We have some really great collaborations. We do a bacon cheddar with Lake Geneva Country Meats. They provide some really excellent bacon and it’s nice to have a lot of good ingredients put together. You’re never going to end up with a bad cheese.”

Cheese made from Hill Valley Dairy can also be found at the Piggly Wiggly locations in Lake Geneva and East Troy, River Valley Ranch, The Bottle Shop, Studio Winery and Dausterbeck Brewery in Elkhorn.

“We really enjoy sharing and educating people about cheese,” Josie said. “The dairy industry in Wisconsin is obviously a huge staple, but to be able to have this place in a tourist town where people come from all over and be able to talk to them about something that really drives our state. We have a lot of friends who make really good cheese as does my husband, so it’s easy to sell products that we know we have confidence in and taste really well.”

The Cheese shop is complete on the left side of the building, but the Henningfeld’s are adding a tasting bar to the right side of it at some point in the Spring that will offer classes, pairings and other events that are based around cheese. Josie said everyone is welcome to take classes and attend events whether you’re traveling for the weekend or you’re a local.

“Our goal is just to offer a great experience whether you’re on the retail side coming in asking questions and trying cheeses with us, or whether you’re at the cheese tasting bar later on,” Ron said. “We want to use our foundation of my cheese making and our cheese business to feed the shop here and grow our business and other Wisconsin producers.”

The cheese shop is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.