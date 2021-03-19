Hillmoor Golf Course land lawsuit still possible; city continues discussion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wirth said White River Holdings has not filed a claim against the city at this time.

“I’m still in discussions with White River Holdings. There is no lawsuit yet,” Wirth said. “If one is going to come, it could come next month, so check back in April.”

If White River Holdings files a claim against the city, it would be the second time that the company has filed a lawsuit against the city related to the former Hillmoor property.

White River Holdings filed a $55 million lawsuit against the city in 2018, which was then dropped in 2019 to allow for further discussion between the city and the company.

Officials from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., in 2016 for about $3.4 million and later presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial development.

The city council rejected a proposed land zoning change for the development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.

The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed more than 10 years ago, and the 200-acre property has remained vacant ever since.

