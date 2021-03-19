Hillmoor Golf Course land lawsuit still possible; city continues discussion

Lake Geneva city aldermen have resumed discussion on a possible lawsuit that could be filed against the city by a Chicago development company over the zoning of the former Hillmoor Golf Course.
The council met in closed session, March 8, to discuss a notice of claim filed by White River Holdings, LLC.
City Administrator Dave Nord said since the item was discussed during a closed session he could not comment on the issue.
“Sorry to say, I have nothing to share,” Nord said. “The discussion was in closed session, and there were no motions made afterwards.”
White River Holdings filed a notice of claim, seeking unspecified damages, against the city on July 2, 2020 for what the company described as Lake Geneva’s “actions and inactions” related to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
The notice of claim alleged that the city violated state law by maintaining a comprehensive plan for the property that is inconsistent with zoning for the land.
City council members denied White River Holding’s notice of claim, Oct. 12, 2020 during a closed session.
Attorney Joseph Wirth, who is representing the city in the matter, said since the city denied the notice of claim, the company has six months to file a claim for damages, which would be in April.
Wirth said White River Holdings has not filed a claim against the city at this time.
“I’m still in discussions with White River Holdings. There is no lawsuit yet,” Wirth said. “If one is going to come, it could come next month, so check back in April.”
If White River Holdings files a claim against the city, it would be the second time that the company has filed a lawsuit against the city related to the former Hillmoor property.
White River Holdings filed a $55 million lawsuit against the city in 2018, which was then dropped in 2019 to allow for further discussion between the city and the company.
Officials from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., in 2016 for about $3.4 million and later presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial development.
The city council rejected a proposed land zoning change for the development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.
White River Holdings later filed the $55 million lawsuit against the city.
The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed more than 10 years ago, and the 200-acre property has remained vacant ever since.