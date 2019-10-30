Lake Geneva residents will get extra opportunities to offer input on city development plans and on possibilities for redeveloping the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
The Lake Geneva City Council on Oct. 28 approved a new public meeting and work schedule for updating the city’s comprehensive plan.
Officials plan to conduct several meetings during the next couple of months related to the comprehensive plan and the former Hillmoor property.
Three planned meetings will be focused on redevelopment of the old golf course, including a joint meeting between the city council and the plan commission at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at City Hall.
Aldermen and plan commission members will jointly review options for the former golf course site, although public comment will not be permitted during this session.
The city council has hired the planning firm Vandewalle & Associates to assemble a concept plan for the Hillmoor property, offering three options for the future of the property. The landowner has recently signaled a desire to move forward with redevelopment.
The city will host a public open house at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Badger High School where the general public can offer feedback on input on the Vandewalle concept plan.
City officials then are scheduled Dec. 16 to decide on whether to incorporate a new direction for Hillmoor into the updated comprehensive plan. The third draft of the comprehensive plan also will be approved Dec. 16 and will be available for public review from Dec. 17 to Jan. 19.
The city will host several meetings specifically related to the comprehensive plan during the next two months. Aldermen will review proposed amendments to the plan Dec. 2 during a committee-of-the-whole meeting.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed that the city council conduct an additional joint meeting with the plan commission between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 to discuss the comprehensive plan in more detail.
“I suggest we go chapter by chapter,” Flower said.
The comprehensive plan serves as a long-term guideline for future development, land use and city services. Wisconsin municipalities are required to review their comprehensive plan every 10 years.
Lake Geneva’s review was scheduled to be completed by late December, but the schedule was pushed back because of the ongoing Hillmoor study.
Alderman Doug Skates said he, too, thinks the council and plan commission should hold an additional joint meeting.
“I think that would benefit both the plan commission and city council,” Skates said.
After some discussion, aldermen unanimously approved the additional joint session, but without setting a date. The additional joint meeting will not include discussion of the Hillmoor property.
“This is going to take one meeting, maybe two, and I don’t want to drag it out with a Hillmoor discussion, too,” Flower said.
The plan commission then is scheduled Jan. 20 to conduct a public hearing and act on the comprehensive plan. The city council will vote Jan. 27 on the plan commission’s recommendation.
City Attorney Dan Draper told aldermen that while there is no penalty for approving the comprehensive plan late, the city approve zoning changes until the review is complete.
“If there’s any zoning changes to happen before then, we’re going to have to wait until we adopt the plan,” he said.