Hillmoor strategy remains elusive among city leaders

The plan commission meeting at City Hall had been posted on the city’s website, and state law requires that agendas be posted publicly and published in a local newspaper.

Some audience members urged the plan commission not to move forward on the Hillmoor issue.

Karen Yancey, executive director for the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said she did not learn about the Nov. 26 meeting until about an hour beforehand. Yancey urged commission members to take more time before trying to make a decision.

“This is way too soon to make this major of a decision,” Yancey said.

Landowner White River Holdings LLC of Chicago has signaled a desire to restart talks with the city about possible redevelopment options for the former golf course. The estimated 200-acre property has stood largely dormant since the golf course closed more than 10 years ago.

Resident Sarah Hill, a former plan commission member, told commissioners that she favors redeveloping the property and that she believes the city should make a decision soon.

“It’s about putting it back on the tax roll and not having an empty 200-acre parcel in the middle of your city,” Hill said. “It’s just time to do something with it.”