Historian Patrick Quinn's reflections on inauguration day of 2021 and years past

Like many readers, I spent all day on Wednesday, Jan. 20 watching on TV the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
He is the oldest person ever elected as the U.S. President, which doesn’t bother me in the slightest because I am the same age as Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman, first Black person, and the first person of Asian ancestry to serve as the vice president of the U.S., which is a momentous development.
Although I have now been on this planet during the terms of 15 of the 46 U.S. presidents of the United States, I only recall watching on TV two presidents being inaugurated prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The first President that I watched on TV being inaugurated was Dwight Eisenhower on January 20, 1953. I watched Eisenhower’s inauguration at the home of my friend and grade school classmate, Bruce Peck, who lived on the southwest corner of Clover and Pleasant streets.
My family did not get a TV until 1959. Bruce’s father, Arden Peck, owned the Standard Oil gas station, which was then located at Main and Center streets where Starbucks is today. Bruce’s mother taught art in the Lake Geneva public schools. Arden Peck was a “big gun” in the Walworth County Republican Party.
The second inauguration that I recall watching was John F. Kennedy’s on January 20, 1961. I was then a sophomore at Whitewater State College (today the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater). I watched the inauguration with my grandmother at our home on Maxwell Street. I remember the now-famous words that Kennedy spoke in his inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
Those words were probably written for Kennedy by his speechwriter, Ted Sorensen. The other thing that I remember when I watched Kennedy’s inauguration was the wind blowing off the podium the famous poet Robert Frost’s sheets of paper as he was about to read a poem that he had composed for the occasion.
I had had the good fortune to meet and talk with John F. Kennedy when he spoke at the Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva in February 1960.
Bob Petranek, my social studies teacher at Badger High School, had let a few of his students, including me, out of his class to listen to Kennedy speak. The Walworth County Democratic Party had asked the school board to allow Kennedy to speak at Badger High, but the request was denied.
Ironically, Bob and his wife, Mickey, later bought and lived in the house at the corner of Clover and Pleasant streets that had previously been owned by the Peck family where I had watched Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1953.
I have no idea why I don’t remember watching any previous inaugurations other than those two. Probably it was because I was working or had another obligation at the time. In any event, it will be very interesting to see what transpires during the Biden/Harris administration during the next four years.