Historian Patrick Quinn's reflections on inauguration day of 2021 and years past

Like many readers, I spent all day on Wednesday, Jan. 20 watching on TV the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

He is the oldest person ever elected as the U.S. President, which doesn’t bother me in the slightest because I am the same age as Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman, first Black person, and the first person of Asian ancestry to serve as the vice president of the U.S., which is a momentous development.

Although I have now been on this planet during the terms of 15 of the 46 U.S. presidents of the United States, I only recall watching on TV two presidents being inaugurated prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The first President that I watched on TV being inaugurated was Dwight Eisenhower on January 20, 1953. I watched Eisenhower’s inauguration at the home of my friend and grade school classmate, Bruce Peck, who lived on the southwest corner of Clover and Pleasant streets.

My family did not get a TV until 1959. Bruce’s father, Arden Peck, owned the Standard Oil gas station, which was then located at Main and Center streets where Starbucks is today. Bruce’s mother taught art in the Lake Geneva public schools. Arden Peck was a “big gun” in the Walworth County Republican Party.